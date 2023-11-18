Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is full of all kinds of details.

Peter and Miles are the protagonists of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a game that has been made with great care by Insomniac Games, the creators of great franchises like Spyro and Ratchet & Clank, this being something that is reflected in all the details that can be found in New York Cityas some players have even discovered that Can you help an NPC fish? and even do group yoga.

And it is the players themselves who are in charge of showing all the possibilities of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2being that it has been striking that one has been able to reach the maximum level of the game without even starting the story, which will undoubtedly have led him to do all content available in the form of secondary missions and assaults.

A gorilla tries to kidnap Spider-Man by putting him in the back of a van

However, in this case we have to talk about how the game has so many details that an enemy of the title has been able to almost kidnap Spider-Mangiving rise to the fact that all the criminals that we are encountering in New York are demonstrating their abilities to commit crimes and escape from them in the most hilarious ways.

And in this case we have to talk about the Reddit user known as Critical_Flamingo763, who has been in charge of uploading to the aforementioned social network, specifically to the Marvel’s Spider-Man forum, how when facing a gorilla bully he ended up grabbing him and putting him in the back of a van, being an animation that had not been seen until now, although the truth is that we wish him the best of luck in the event that he tries to kidnap Spider-Man. You can take a look at it below:

Spider-Man getting straight up kidnapped.

byu/Critical_Flamingo763 inSpidermanPS4

For the rest, knowing that the title probably still hides a large number of secrets that will remain to be discovered, since New York City is a gigantic open world, it only remains to point out that if you are interested in giving Marvel’s Spider a chance -Man know that the title is found available exclusively for PS5.

