This Elden Ring player has more than 250 hours of play and claims that he has never heard this dialogue. Could we be dealing with something that is only activated under certain circumstances?

Elden Ring is played on PC, Steam Deck, Xbox, PS4 and PS5, as well as its DLC. But despite its unknowns and secrets, there may be some hidden; like this one recorded by a player with more than 250 hours of play.

The JFromSoftware game It has so much content that sometimes some can be hidden, as demonstrated by the video of a user who claims the same thing.

In the Reddit post, it seems that he came across some phrases from Latenna that he had never heard, so he decided to talk about it with the rest of the community:

There is life beyond Malenia and Radahn

This player heard Latenna la albináutica right off the bat, which testifies to the fact that this work is full of curiosities that will be revealed little by little.

Although there are slight spoilers, in summary Latenna is one of the many allies to summon with the Spiritual Ashes of the Elven Ring. She is a unique companion in that she cannot move like a normal NPC.

It is equipped with a very powerful bow, with an immense range and that forces us to use strategy. But her ability is not the only thing that makes her distinctive, because this discovery could lead to more.

In the scene found by the Reddit user shiro_tanzaniteLatenna reflects on Sinluz’s quest to obtain the two secret medallions in the game.

This apparently activates at the foot of Giant Peaks, where Latenna sometimes encourages the Lightless to move forward. “We’re almost there,” she proclaims, adding that Castle Sun and “the other medallion” are nearby.

This is one of the many Elden Ring key items that grants access to the Consecrated Snow Field when used with Rold’s Great Elevator in the Forbidden Lands.

Many people have pushed the post to the top of the subreddit, implying that they have never heard this. And although the dialogue isn’t all that weird and special, it does love hearing something new.

“There should be more moments where NPCs like Ranni or Melina talk to you while exploring. It adds a lot to their character and makes you feel like you’re not alone on the journey,” comments one user.

¿Who had heard this dialogue from Latenna before in her Elden Ring game??