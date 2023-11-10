This easter egg foreshadowed the big deaths at the end of Attack on Titan.

Hajime Isayama included a great easter egg in his work that foreshadowed the big deaths at the end of Attack on Titan.

The final episode of the Attack on Titan anime has been one of the ones that has aroused the most interest in viewers, since this unleashed a wave of emotions in the fanswho still regret this tragic and heartbreaking conclusion, which included several metaphors with a very strong message that will be remembered as the years go by.

Likewise, the final episode of the Attack on Titan anime solved one of the big problems of the manga, making the final message more coherent and understandable what I wanted to send Hajime Isayama to his followers with this controversial outcome.

But this is not all, well the final episode of Attack on Titan Not only was it full of surprising moments, as this one also included a great easter egg that foreshadowed one of the great deaths of the seriesmaking this conclusion more emotional and heartbreaking.

An emotional easter egg that foreshadowed the big deaths in Attack on Titan was included from the beginning

It is not a secret that mangakas They have great insight and creativity when it comes to developing their storiessince they usually leave some clues or loose ends at first glance that few fans usually notice, this being a very interesting detail that adds greater depth and interest to the events of the series.

Evidently, Hajime Isayama has not been immune to this treatmentsince the mangaka left several clues in plain sightwhich were not discovered by fans until final episode of Attack on Titanwhich clearly showed an emotional easter eggs that this artist included about Eren and his friends that will make you very sad.

And one of the scenes from Attack on Titan in which Eren, Mikasa and Armin as children and having funserved to show the great bond of friendship that existed between the 3 and to foreshadow how these would die in the endsince they used to race to the Paradis tree in which Eren arrived first, then Mikasa and finally Armin, this being an easter egg left by Isayama.

The childhood game of these three young people predicted how they would diea detail that some fans noticed, as was the case of the X user, called @dailyforarmin who shared these scenes in which Armin was always the last to reach his destinationsince he saw Eren leave, then Mikasa and later went to visit them at an advanced age in their respective graves under the tree.

This innocent scene that showed children’s play of these inseparable friends foreshadowed how they would die some time laterthis being an easter egg that Isayama included from the beginning of the series in a very insightful and emotional way, since the mangaka does know how bring out the feelings of the spectators in every moment of this heartbreaking finale.

It is common for many mangakas to include some easter eggs in their episodes in an insightful way.adding more depth to the plot, and Isayama has not been the exception, since from the beginning of the series foreshadowed how these inseparable friends would endwho lived all kinds of moments with different nuances.

Notably This trio of friends was able to reunite in the afterlife once Armin dieda detail that confirms how strong and unbreakable this great friendship was, which Isayama knew how to highlight and transmit at all times of the series.

On the other hand, the final anime episode of Attack on Titan revealed a hidden ability of the Freighter Titan, proving that There are still many details to know about this wonderful story told by Hajime Isayama, which had a heartbreaking conclusion and a profound message that will be remembered through time.

