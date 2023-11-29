Attention fans of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This Reddit post shows how they tried to defeat a group of enemies in a very surprising way in this well-known Nintendo Switch title. Don’t hesitate to also consult our 100% complete guide to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

After the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12, fans of the game have been sharing all kinds of mechanics, creations or curious videos related to it, some of them being truly surprising. On this occasion, a player showed how he tried to defeat several Bokoblin that were grouped around one of the title’s characteristic enemy bases with a machine created with bombs and other objects through the use of Ultrahand, one of the new mechanics introduced.

Below Jogswyer1 has shown it, letting us see that He fused the parts of the structure in a somewhat chaotic way, obtaining an undoubtedly curious result.. You can find the complete post and all the images shared by the user in this link.

So apparently I’m not great at advanced weapons development… haha

What do you think? What do you think about how he tried to defeat the enemies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? We read you in the comments.

