Ransomware is a global problem. Attacks with this type of malware grew by 153% last year, according to data from NCC Group. And, if this were not enough, the extortion methodologies They have evolved significantly to increase the number of victims paying ransoms (even without the guarantee of recovering their files or avoiding leaks).

Most of the incidents continue to occur in the United States, a country that has been trying to safeguard its cybersecurity for some time. After these worrying statistics, Washington is prepared to promote one of the most forceful actions against cybercriminals who promote this type of illicit activities.

US and partners aim to cut off attackers’ income

In 2021, the International Initiative to Combat Ransomware (CRI) was launched, led by the United States and made up of thirty countries, among them Spain. After agreeing on several joint measures, such as not harboring ransomware criminals within their borders, a new team action arrives.

According to Reuters, this year’s commitment aims to nip in the bud the financing mechanism that attackers have, a key element that allows them to increase the number of attacks and even make them more sophisticated. Specifically, the aim is to ensure that the governments of the member countries never agree to extortion from the attackers, that is, that they do not pay ransoms.





“As long as there is money flowing to ransomware criminals, this is a problem that will keep growing“said Anne Neuberger, US deputy national security advisor. This year’s measures will go much further. A “blacklist” of cryptocurrency ransom payment addresses will also be created.

For the latter, two information exchange platforms will be created in which member countries will be able to provide data to identify how ransomware actors receive payments. One will be in Lithuania while the other will be developed jointly between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

In time we will know if these efforts will help reduce the enormous flow of attacks. Today’s ransomware attackers, let us remember, in addition to encrypt victims’ data, they threaten to leak them online in case they do not pay the ransom. These types of maneuvers target those who have backups.

Images: CISA | Michael Geiger

In Xataka: Not even the bank’s security is infallible: the five techniques of cybercriminals to access our money