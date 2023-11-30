Virgin Atlantic has completed the first flight of a large aircraft powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This is a milestone in the mission to decarbonize the passenger air transporta sector that represents approximately 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

A Boeing 787 from the airline founded by Richard Branson took off on November 28 from London bound for New York. Both engines of the aircraft, a Rolls-Royce Trent 1000, ran at all times with SAF, that is, with a type of fuel that does not have components of fossil origin and that promises a reduced environmental impact.

A flight with 100% SAF and many challenges to overcome

Unlike conventional aircraft fuels, called ATF, SAF are characterized by being made up of a quite particular mix. Specifically, the one used by the Virgin Atlantic flight has 88% HEFA (hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids) and 12% SAK (synthesized aromatic kerosene), the latter being the most innovative.

HEFA is supplied by the British firm AirBP, an old acquaintance in aviation fuels that has recently been betting on SAF. Its solution has been made from various residual fats, such as used cooking oil. SAK, supplied by Virent, is a product of vegetable sugars (dextrose) obtained from BioForming.

The popularity of the SAF has continued to grow in a context where the aviation industry is preparing to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. We have already seen huge aircraft like the Airbus A380 test this type of fuel in one of its engines, and has also entered the scene in the world of helicopters of the European firm.





But, as we have seen, the actors in this industry are encouraging themselves to consider the SAF as a true substitute for the ATF. Gulfstream, for example, has tested it on one of its executive jets. This dynamic seems to be driven by the promises with which the SAF is presented, promises that do not go unnoticed.

The SAF comes with the advantage of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 70%. And the best thing about this type of fuel is that airplane engines do not have to be modified to adopt it. But not everything are advantages. The SAF is also accompanied by challenges that, for the moment, are slowing down its deployment.

Shai Weiss, the CEO of Virgin Atlantic, acknowledges that “there is not enough SAF” given that we are far from production at scale. Companies like Neste and World Energy have invested millions of dollars in their SAF manufacturing plants, but obtaining discarded oils and fats is not so easy, at least without the prices to obtain these products skyrocketing.

Sustainable aviation fuel manufacturers are testing different approaches and technologies to obtain a product that don’t raise costs. At this stage of development, however, this goal has not yet been achieved. SAF, at the moment, is more expensive than conventional jet fuel.

It should be noted, however, that despite the aforementioned challenges, SAFs seem on the path to truly becoming a viable option for the industry. In fact, many airlines already use this alternative in combination with traditional fuel. Flights with SAF in the mix already exceed 450,000. We have to wait to see how this alternative will evolve.

Images: AirBP | Virgin

