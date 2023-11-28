Know them best Ampharos moves in Pokémon GO It will be essential if you want to take advantage of it in competitive combat.

This topic is relevant due to the Ampharos Raid, although November Raids and other events for the month will soon close. In the meantime, you can enjoy the incredible experiences at PokéStops and other surprises in the game.

And one of the activities you’ll want to participate in is the GO Battle League, although you’ll need to know a few things if you want to compete with Ampharos.

Ampharos moves and statistics in Pokémon GO

Ampharos in Pokémon GO It is a different creature from the main series, although practically as flexible when it comes to combat.

These are the fundamental data about its type:

Type: Electric Weaknesses: Earth Resistances: Flying, Steel and Electric

Regarding his statistics, Ampharos It stands out for its Attack of 211, as well as its HP of 207 and finally its Defense of 169.

Quick Moves You Can Learn Ampharos in Pokémon GO are the following:

Lightning Charge (Electrical) Volt Change (Electrical)

And these are all of his charged moves:

Jewel of Light (Rock) Thunder (Electric) True Wave (Fighting) Electrocannon (Electric) Thunder Fist (Electric) Dragon Pulse (Dragon) Fel Spin (Sinister)

Best Ampharos moves for competitive

Now that you know the basics about Ampharos’ moves in Pokémon GO, we will help you choose the best ones for battles.

It is true that this monster has access to a good number of moves, but some are more recommended because they allow you to do greater damage in a short time. Additionally, you want to focus on taking advantage of its Electric type to get the STAB boost.

Analyzing its fast movements, the best option will undoubtedly be Voltchange since it is a very strong attack currently in Pokémon GO. This will deal good damage while helping you build up enough energy for a stronger attack.

As far as charged moves go, Electrocannon is a great attack with good damage that benefits from the STAB boost. However, Fel Spin is also a great option as it costs little energy for the incredible damage it can deal, even without STAB. These two options complement each other quite well to have more variety in combat.

Ampharos in the competitive: Is it viable?

Although the best moves of Ampharos in Pokémon GO They make him a fighter to consider, he also has many flaws. These will give you some problems in GO Battle League PvP against other players.

According to the PvPoke list regarding the Master Ball League, Dark Ampharos XL is ranked #265, while in the Ultra Ball League it is ranked #185. This is because it doesn’t counter many important Pokémon in the meta, and in the cases it does, there are alternatives that do it much better.

This doesn’t mean that Ampharos isn’t viable, as you can win several encounters if you have the type advantage and play your cards well. This Pokémon has the advantage of being very flexible and having good fast attack resources. It has excellent Rock, Fighting, and Dark-type moves, in addition to its Electric-type repertoire. But there are others like Raikou and Magnezone that are more successful currently. It also doesn’t help to have counters like Garchomp, Excadrill, and Landorus.

This is what you can expect from the best Ampharos moves in Pokémon GO. You may have some luck in high-level competitive matches, but you’ll find plenty of challenges in PvP. Remember to use its dark variant and XL size whenever you have the opportunity to achieve greater attack power.