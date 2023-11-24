The American streamer was the victim of an ”assault” on her private property, with a disgusting (and eschatological) gesture that was recorded by her security cameras.

When you are an absolute Internet star, perhaps it is necessary to have a good security system in your home. This is what happens to Amouranth, the former queen of Hot Tub on Twitch, who Now he amasses large amounts of money on Kick and OnlyFans.

We have talked many times about Amouranth, from her constant bans on Twitch, to her wishes for her future daughter as a content creator.

She is so well known in the United States that, from time to time, she has to deal with strange phenomena in the surroundings of your home. And we are not talking about ghosts, but about ”another type” of events.

Amouranth He has admirers everywhere. Some give her things, or support her in the most difficult times. Then, there are those who have to leave their ”footprint” close to the streamer born in Houston (Texas).

Pay attention to what the security cameras in your home captured a few days ago, which, of course, is one of the most disgusting events that a person can witness.

Eschatological phenomena

Security cameras captured a disgusting event on the porch of Amouranth’s house. Suddenly, an unknown man began to walk around the house, with his hands in his pockets.

When no one expected it, this man drops his pants, and start ”planting a pine tree”, as it is often said colloquially. Yes, this stranger was defecating.

This man had to go to the bathroom, and decided that Amouranth’s porch was the best place to do his needs. It is not clear if she did it on purpose (knowing that the streamer lived there), or if it was something occasional.

Amouranth published the video recorded with the security camerasand said the following on his personal Twitter/X account.

”Of all the things caught on my security camera, this is the most disgusting. I’m pretty sure you can extract that person’s DNA and somehow make him stop. “That’s just disgusting on so many levels.”

In the video you cannot deduce the identity of this man, who has entered with force into the chapter of the most disgusting things so far this year.

If we had to bet, it is very possible that this man did this on purpose, because immediately after it starts running to escape from the place.

Has anything similar to Amouranth ever happened to you? Another strange (and disgusting) event that the streamer (and her assistant) will have to deal with, with all the Christmas decorations installed in her home.