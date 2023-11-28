Well, it seems that Among Us has confirmed some undoubtedly interesting news. Here we bring you a compilation with everything we have been able to know today.

Among Us

Specifically, the information is related to its new update, now available. Here are the key points of the patch:

Removal of Previous Versions: Innersloth will be discontinuing the 2021 versions of Among Us to focus on more recent updates and improvements.

Cosmicube Indie: A new Cosmicube has been released that includes games like Untitled Goose Game, Undertale, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Celeste, Behemoth (Castle Crashers and Alien Hominid), and A Hat in Time. This Cosmicube offers new accessories to customize the characters of the Among Us game.

Cosmicube Cost and Availability: The Cosmicube costs 7,000 beans and will be available until February 28, 2024 in the in-game store.

Bean Cosmetics and New Items: New Beans currency items have been added to the shop, along with the Cosmicube Fungle, to complete the characters’ looks.

Patch Notes: Various gameplay fixes and improvements such as Mushroom Mixup sabotage adjustments, layer and animation fixes, sound effects fixes, fish catching improvements, quick chat bug fixes, and more. You have the full patch notes on the official website.

