It is one of the most viral games in history and, of course, the most viral game on Nintendo Switch. InnerSloth has announced through social networks that Among Us is going to have a huge collaboration with several of the best indie games that have come out in recent years.

The crossover, as can be seen from the image they have shared, will bring skins for the crew members and impostors, as well as additional accessories. Although they did not want to reveal exactly the games that Among Us will collaborate with through this initiative, the silhouettes that appear confirm the presence of Celeste, A Hat in Time, Crypt of the Necrodancer and other titles. You can see the image below:

For now there are no names or dates confirmed, although several indications are clear enough to intuit several of these crossovers between Among Us and several of the best indie games in history. And what would you like to see in this very popular game? His last map was a clear nod to Nintendo, although it also hid a small stab at Mario’s house.

If you don’t have it yet, take advantage. Among Us is reduced to almost half price until November 24 in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Here it is!

