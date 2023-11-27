AMOLED screens have landed in the sector of sports watches with GPS with great acceptance in the market. Despite the doubts generated about the impact on the autonomy of these devices, one of the characteristics that runners and, in general, athletes take into account, the reality is that the optimization demonstrated by brands like Garmin has caused more and more users to choose to renew their devices.

The best example of this is the Garmin Epix 2, one of Garmin’s highest-end watches that, thanks to Amazon, we can buy with a 47% discount. Going from the €899.99 RRP to the current €479.99. Although, yes, we will have to be quick, since once Cyber ​​Monday ends it is likely to return to its original price. We tell you all the details of this watch.

Your favorite training partner

This Garmin Epix 2 is perfect to accompany us on all our adventures. Their activity profiles include a large number of sports: trail running, swimming, golf, surfing… And many more! In addition, thanks to functions such as Garmin Coach, we will be able to enjoy training plans that adapt to our fitness level and our goals. All of this for free.

Garmin has also incorporated race forecast technology, which is based on our training history and our general physical condition to offer us an estimate of the pace to run the distance we have set. In addition, it will also show us performance metrics such as VO2 Max, one of the best indicators that we can take into account to measure our general physical fitness.

Aware that the absence of rest is as important as an excess of it, this Epix 2 will recommend a workout each morning based on our general condition. Adapting to each session depending on how we have performed or recovered during the last few days. And recovery is one of the aspects that differentiates most Garmin watches from their rivals, with the recovery control that it includes and that allows us to know when we will be ready for our next training session.

Control your health 24 hours

Beyond sports, one of the aspects that draws attention to this Epix 2 is the measurement it makes of our daily activity. Not only do we find a large number of sports metrics, but also It measures our day to day. Every morning, we will wake up to a morning report in which we will receive a summary of our sleep, recovery and training forecast. As well as the predisposition we have to practice sports.

In addition, we will also receive recommendations to avoid jet lag in the event that we have a trip, monitoring our breathing or the variability of our heart rate and our stress level.

Now, and only today, we will be able to buy this Garmin Epix 2 at a price of 470 euros, instead of the 899.99 euros RRP. A unique opportunity to conclude this Cyber ​​Monday in the best way.