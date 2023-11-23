The controversy reached the ears of lawmakers in Congress, after the Ministry of Energy presented a list of proposed standards that would allow reducing reliance on gas stoves.

Democratic Representative Cori Bush says that the proposed rules are not a ban on gas stoves. “We are regulating and addressing the issue of indoor air pollution. The climate crisis is happening all around us, and inaction is costing us lives.”

The latest studies have found that gas stoves in the United States contribute to global warming, by pumping more than two and a half million tons of methane into the air every year, even when turned off, in addition to the respiratory diseases and suffocation incidents they cause annually.

But Republicans believe that any proposal to reduce reliance on gas stoves is harmful to American families, as connecting electricity to a stove requires three times the energy required by gas.

Republican Representative Pat Fallon explains: “The matter will not stop at gas stoves, but will target dishwashers, refrigerators, water heaters, ovens, and even air conditioners, while Americans suffer under the weight of inflation. The Biden administration is trying to make their lives more expensive.”

But some states, as is the case with New York and Massachusetts, decided not to get involved in this national debate, and issued local legislation gradually prohibiting the use of gas stoves in modern buildings starting in 2026, despite the fact that more than 52 percent of families in New York State, according to the Ministry of Energy: Natural gas is used for heating or cooking.