Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk are back at it with the new season of the prolific anthology series, arriving in early December.

Terror is not exclusive to Halloween, something that Ryan Murphy y Brad Falchuk are willing to demonstrate this December with their star series: American Horror Story, and its new season, Delicate.

The horror anthology returns next month with a new season composed of five episodes starring Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Mj Rodriguez, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A’zion y Zachary Quinto.

As you can see in the teaser trailer that you will find at the top of this article, American Horror Story: Delicate will arrive on Disney+ next Wednesday December 6just in time for you to enjoy it during the long weekend, if you have a vacation.

Although it is an FX series, it comes to us in Spain through the Casa del Ratón streaming platform, through the category Star+. Disney remembers that it is a serie affected by parental controls, so remember to deactivate them to watch the episodes and reactivate them so that the little ones do not find bloody surprises.

What is AHS: Delicate about?

The new season of the series once again brings together a stellar roster of stars who will face terrifying situations like the ones that Murphy and Falchuk have been offering us since 2011. Let’s take a look at the synopsis and, incidentally, the poster for American Horror Story: Delicate.

“Actress Anna Victoria Alcott just wants to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears something is attacking her and her quest for motherhood.”

Disney+

The twelfth season of American Horror Story is based on the novel Delicate Conditionwritten by Danielle Valentine. The five episodes of this batch will premiere weekly on Disney+.

If you thought that terror had already said goodbye to 2023, Disney+ has a dessert to match this big year for the genre with season 12 of American Horror Story, so don’t forget to start the journey on December 6.