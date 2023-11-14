Denpasar Voice – President Jokowi has just visited America to meet Joe Biden and discuss cooperation between the two countries.

The conversation between the two heads of state was covered live by many media, both of them conveyed statements to each other.

The discussion between the two state officials was about economic topics, green economy, security, food and others.

When discussing the clean energy transition, President Joe Biden wooed Indonesia with praise as an ‘Important Player’ or a country that plays a role in realizing this vision.

“I mentioned this before that Indonesia is an important player, an important one in the clean energy transition,” said Joe Biden through a translator, reported by Suara Denpasar from the Forbes Breaking News channel on Tuesday (14/11/2023).

President Joe Biden discussed many things about comprehensive American-Indonesian cooperation.

President Jokowi responded to all of Joe Biden’s statements not too long, according to him America is an important cooperation partner for Indonesia.

However, President Jokowi suddenly spoke firmly about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, urging America to act immediately to stop Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

“Indonesia calls on the US to do more, to stop the atrocities in Gaza,” Jokowi said firmly in English.

As is known, America is a country that is pro Israel, but Jokowi firmly conveyed his insistence, even with a firm face.

After that, Joe Biden did not answer Jokowi’s request for a ceasefire in Palestinian Gaza due to Israeli atrocities.

Instead, he teased Jokowi again with jokes, as if he wanted to lighten the mood. He told me about the beginning of their meeting before the conversation between the two took place.

“When you (Jokowi) just arrived and I welcomed you in the car, before you arrived we were already talking about the very important topic of climate, where you said, ‘I feel cold’,” said Joe Biden.

“And I want to finish this quickly, welcome sir,” he continued, extending his hand to invite Jokowi to shake hands. (*/Dinda)