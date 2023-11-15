US President Joe Biden will issue a decree requiring, among other things, artificial intelligence developers to transfer the results of their security tests to the federal government, when their projects pose “a serious threat in terms of national security, national economic security, or public health.”

The initiative is scheduled to be presented on Monday during an official event at the White House.

The Democratic president is relying on a law dating back to the Cold War that gives the federal government certain power to restrict companies when the country’s security is at stake.

The US government said that the standards for security tests will be determined at the federal level and will be published.

Last July, several major digital companies, including Microsoft and Google, committed to subjecting their artificial intelligence systems to external tests.

The White House intends to pay special attention to the dangers that the development of artificial intelligence may pose in the fields of biotechnology and infrastructure.

The US government will issue recommendations regarding detecting and identifying content generated by artificial intelligence, which is a technology that allows the production of more realistic images, sounds, or even video clips at high speed.

The government also promised to publish recommendations on discrimination, in the face of bias that artificial intelligence systems may carry, and pledges to monitor the impact of this technological revolution on the field of employment.

Despite the White House’s reassurances regarding the decree issued on Monday, Joe Biden’s room for maneuver is very narrow.

However, the US President called on representatives, on Monday, to enact legislation to “protect the private lives” of Americans at a time when artificial intelligence not only facilitates the acquisition, identification, and exploitation of personal data, but also encourages them to do so since companies use it to obtain “algorithms.”

The European Union, which produces a set of rules in the digital field, wants to obtain a program that regulates artificial intelligence before the end of the year, and thus hopes to set the pace at the global level.