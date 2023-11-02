For years, mobile device chip manufacturers have combined high-performance process cores with more modest ones designed for maximum efficiency. In desktop PCs, that big.LITTLE philosophy is prevailing with the Apple Mx and Intel processors. Now it is AMD that makes the leap in its laptop chips.

It was 4c. This is the name of the new microarchitecture that AMD will use in these cores, and it is focused on energy efficiency and achieving maximum performance per watt. They are therefore something like the high-efficiency cores that both Apple and Intel had already used for a long time in their processors.

Smaller, denser. AMD indicates that these cores are much smaller than the traditional Zen 4 cores: compared to the 3.84 mm2 of area that the latter occupy with their integrated L2 cache, the Zen 4c with the L2 cache occupy only 2.48 mm2 , 35% less. Both continue to make use of TSMC’s 5nm photolithography.

Intended for ultraportables. AMD highlights how these small cores have the same IPC, so they can offer more performance while consuming less in the laptops for which they are intended, with chips with a TDP of less than 15 W.





Scalability in sight. Another of its advantages is that this size reduction makes it possible for future designs and premium equipment to integrate more Zen 4c cores to expand that multi-process capacity without compromising energy consumption.

New processors. As part of this announcement AMD has presented the new processors that use both Zen 4 cores and Zen 4c cores. These are the new AMD Ryzen 5 7545U (2 Zen 4 cores, 4 Zen 4c cores, 3.2 GHz, up to 4.9 GHz, integrate a Radeon 740M) and the Ryzen 3 7440U (2+2 cores at 3 GHz, up to 4.7 GHz, integrate that same GPU).

Zen 4 for power, Zen 4c for efficiency. With these microphones comes that big.LITTLE philosophy that makes the Zen 4 cores oriented towards more demanding tasks in which maximum performance is needed. Meanwhile, the Zen 4c are aimed at achieving maximum efficiency.

Differences with Intel chips. According to AMD, the fundamental difference is that these cores are technically identical to the Zen 4, while in Intel chips the efficiency cores do not have, for example, the same set of instructions, the same IPC or multithreading support. In AMD, an auxiliary task scheduler outside the operating system is not needed either, another of the interesting novelties of cores that should therefore work even more transparently.

