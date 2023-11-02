AMD, one of the giants in the technology world, has taken a big step by updating its Ryzen 7000 series of laptop processors with the incorporation of the Zen 4c architecture. This new series includes the Ryzen 5 7545U processor, which combines the best of the Zen 4 and Zen 4c architectures to give users a top-notch experience in terms of density and energy efficiency.

Zen 4c technology is the star of this new and improved feature, and its focus on scalability and efficiency promises next-level performance. The smaller cores, maintaining the same IPC (instructions per cycle), manage to use less power while delivering superior performance, especially in configurations with power consumption below 15W.

This means that laptops equipped with these processors can run more efficiently and deliver optimal performance, which is great news for those looking for a balance between power and battery life.

Zen 4c technology also opens the door to future increases in the number of cores in AMD’s premium range of processors. The impressive feature of Zen 4c is its ability to integrate the same number of cores into a 35% smaller physical space.

AMD Zen 4c: the key to next-level performance in laptops

AMD is not stopping in the laptop processor market, as Zen 4c has also been introduced in its Epyc 97×4 line of processors, known as Bergamo.

These processors, launched on June 13, 2023, are true giants with up to 128 cores and 256 threads. Zen 4c has proven to be a smart choice for these processors, as its focus on smaller cores, lower power consumption and efficiency is essential to delivering great performance in a limited space.

But Zen 4c’s adaptability doesn’t stop there, as it is also found in the Epyc 8004 series, nicknamed “Siena.” These processors are designed for edge computing, telecommunications and other server segments. where energy efficiency and lower costs are more critical than extreme performance.

The Siena series offers up to 64 cores and 128 threads, and was released on September 18, 2023. This demonstrates how Zen 4c fits perfectly into a variety of scenarios, from cloud computing to low-power applications.

As you can see and summarize, this technology promises perfect performance, greater energy efficiency and greater flexibility in the choice of cores in a smaller physical space. Without a doubt, AMD once again demonstrates that it is leading the way towards a future of more efficient and powerful processors.