If Daryl Dixon has left you wanting more The Walking Dead series, mark the release date of the next spin-off on your calendar.

The Walking Dead may have ended in 2022 after 12 years of adventures and misadventures in a world full of death, but the universe of its characters is more alive than ever. This year we had the first season of the series Daryl Dixoncon Norman Reedus back in his role, and we won’t have to wait long for the next appointment.

Robert Kirkman’s zombie universe receives in 2024 The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, better known as “the Rick and Michonne spin-off.” The history of the serie was glimpsed in that “preview” of the end of The Walking Dead, with both characters speaking in the distance as if they were one.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurirawho left The Walking Dead before the series reached its natural end, return as the distant lovers in this series that hopes to achieve similar success to that of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

But 2024 is very long and AMC+ could premiere the new series inspired by the comics of Robert Kirkman towards the end of the year to coincide with the Halloween season, right? Put aside your fears, because you won’t have to wait that long.

It’s almost time for Rick and Michonne’s return to The Walking Dead

AMC+ has shared a short teaser for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live via YouTube, where the series’ stars talk about their excitement about reuniting on screen.

It also stands out how well Rick Grimes y Michonne They fit and connect in the universe of The Walking Dead, something that contributes greatly to their chemistry in the original series and, naturally, in the spin-off.

But the most important thing, and what has surely brought you to Hobby Cine de Hobby Consolas, is that the premiere date of the series on AMC+ Spain has been confirmed, which will be February 26, 2024.

In addition to Andrw Lincoln and Danai Gurira, the new series from The Walking Dead universe has confirmed its cast Frankie Quinones, Lesley-Ann Brandt y Pollyanna McIntosh.

You know, if Daryl Dixon’s season 1 finale in mid-October left you wanting more, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will satisfy your appetite starting February 26 on AMC+.