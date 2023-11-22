The 18th “Meridiano Sanità” report by The European House – Ambrosetti presented

The work of the XVIII Meridiano Sanità Forum “Prevention and innovation for the sustainable evolution of the healthcare system and the economic growth of Italy” has begun in Rome, organized by The European House – Ambrosetti and sponsored by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and the Conference of the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces. At the center of the debate and of the Report presented during the event, the economic, social and environmental crises that have occurred in recent years, the instability of the geopolitical framework and the impacts on the health of Italian citizens.

Italy, still committed to overcoming the consequences of the pandemic, had to face the energy and raw materials crisis, with an increase in inflation first, and then in interest rates, which slowed down the recovery, also due to tensions geopolitics, from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to the resumption of hostilities in the Middle East. The stagnation of the Italian economy (Italian GDP equal to 0.18% in the decade 2012-2022) and the growth prospects for 2023 and subsequent years combined with high levels of debt do not paint a positive picture. The sharp contraction in the fertility rate, in 2023 equal to 1.2 children per woman, far from the threshold of 2.1 necessary to maintain the Italian population at the current level, and the progressive increase in the average age of the population, destined to reaching 50.6 years in 2050 from the current 46.4 years, are the basis of Italy’s new demographic structure. In 2050, when there will be 58.5 million Italians, i.e. 2.4 million fewer than the current number, one citizen in three will be over 65, and over 70% of spending will be concentrated on this segment of the population public health compared to the current 60%.

Our NHS finds itself frantically chasing the increase in health and care needs in a context of reduction of citizens of active age, the main contributors to public health spending. To satisfy the growing needs for health and assistance, according to the forecast scenario of Meridiano Sanità, public health spending should reach 211.3 billion euros, at current prices, in 2050 (equal to approximately 9% of GDP, a higher value to the current 6.7% but lower than the current incidences recorded in Germany and France where public health spending exceeds 10%) compared to the current 134.7 (+56.9%), but without active policies for labor market the number of employed will decrease by 17.2%, to 19 million.

“In the current situation – explained Valerio De Molli, Managing Partner and CEO, The European House – Ambrosetti, the public health expenditure for each Italian worker will almost double by 2050, from 5,886 to 11,151 euros. For this reason, to guarantee the stability of the healthcare system and, more generally, welfare, a unified strategy and vision of demography, economy and health is needed. Furthermore, making public health spending sustainable means defining birth policies to align the Italian birth rate with the average of the top 5 European countries (11.1 births per 1,000 inhabitants vs. 6.7 in Italy) and promoting participation in the market of work (today at 62% compared to the average 82% of the top 5 European countries) also through the attraction of qualified human capital from abroad by continuing the process of adjusting the retirement age to constantly increasing life expectancy. In the background remains the need to start a serious and constructive debate on the financing of our healthcare which should be based on a concrete integration between public and private and on the optimization of the 3 pillars of our NHS”.

“I strongly believe in close collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Regions to fully implement article 32 of the Constitution and ensure that citizens can count on an adequate national health service. Investing in prevention and research is the best we can do and in this sense too, full synergy between all the players involved in healthcare is essential. We have many challenges ahead of us, first of all the demographic one because the population is aging and we have to manage many patients with many chronic conditions. From this point of view, innovation is fundamental because it brings costs but it is necessary to invest in it, for example, aiming for a true digital transformation. The NHS must in fact recover efficiency in many processes even if it remains among the best in the world. – stated the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci during his speech at Meridiano Sanità – We are also focusing on PNRR funds to strengthen healthcare and reorganize the healthcare system which is a bit swamped and whose weaknesses emerged during the pandemic period . In fact, in addition to having more resources, they must be spent well and they must truly benefit citizens, especially the weakest. Our goal is to make our NHS up to date and equipped with motivated staff who are proud to work there. We have increased the resources of the National Health Fund but there are many situations that need to be improved and hence the commitment in the financial law for the renewal of the contract.

It is advisable to increase funds for prevention and ensure that those provided are spent well. We must improve the rate of adherence to screening programs because early diagnosis is essential to better manage diseases. Another central element in prevention is vaccines: every euro invested in the vaccination of adults over 50 produces 4 euros of savings for the NHS. Among the many fronts on which we are working is the full implementation of PNRR investments relating to community homes and activities to reduce waiting lists, a long-standing problem of our healthcare system, also by reorganizing the current time monitoring system”

However, it was remembered that, to respond to the increase in demand for health and safeguard our National Health Service, the second “enterprise” after schools if we consider the number of employees, some open questions must be resolved as soon as possible, starting from the emergency of healthcare personnel to the center of current affairs. This is not a problem of absolute numbers – medical graduates are in line with the main European countries – but of planning and attractiveness of some specializations: in 2023-2024, 16,165 medical specialization contracts were allocated (much more than the 14,036 candidates) but only 62.1% were assigned (for some disciplines the situation is even more critical: just 8% of those available for community medicine and palliative care, 24% for emergency and emergency medicine ). The salary issue should not be forgotten: furthermore, with the same purchasing power, a German specialist earns 72.3% more than an Italian colleague.

The most significant shortcomings concern some professions, starting with General Practitioners, in which generational turnover is late (75% of GPs have over 27 years of seniority) and nurses, who have limited economic and professional recognition compared to to our European colleagues: with 6.2 nurses per 1,000 inhabitants, Italy has half as many nurses as Germany compared to the population (12 per 1,000 inhabitants), a country where salaries are 30% higher than in our country.

The human capital crisis also weighs on the waiting lists of the public healthcare system which, according to 1 in 2 citizens (49.5%) represents the main obstacle to accessing services, especially after the COVID-19 emergency, given that in the three-year period 2020-2022, 16.1 million first visits and 22.8 million follow-up visits were missed compared to 2019.

A further element for reflection is the need to accelerate the complete implementation of the territorial assistance reform and the other measures of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The implementation of the investments envisaged by Mission 6 “Health” is proceeding according to the European timetable, but according to the latest AGENAS monitoring, just 187 Community Houses, 76 Community Hospitals and 77 COTs are active, equal to 18 respectively. %, 24.8% and 9.9% of the targets revised by the Government to cope with the 30% increase in construction material costs. Thanks also to the strengthening of information systems, telemedicine and data, to which the PNRR allocates over 4 billion euros, the collaboration between GPs, pharmacists and other primary care professionals represents the main way to offer patients, increasingly with chronic comorbidities, continuous and increasingly local assistance.

The care network represents only one component of the health ecosystem, the system that unites and connects the private industrial component – represented by the pharmaceutical and device sectors – with the predominantly public one of the care and research network. The health ecosystem, as also described in the Meridiano Sanità Report, is a strategic asset in which to invest to increase the country’s competitiveness and relaunch its growth, in addition to the impacts on the health and quality of life of citizens. However, despite the pharmaceutical sector being distinguished by high multipliers of economic activity, skilled employment and R&D intensity compared to manufacturing, Italy has managed to attract less than 1% of pharmaceutical R&D investments globally. Legislative and regulatory processes that are often too long and complex together with a governance of pharmaceutical spending, subject to the distorting effects of the payback mechanism, which falls mainly on foreign-invested companies which are also the companies with the highest rate of innovation, have in fact implications on availability and access to the most innovative therapies and technologies.

