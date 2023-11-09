What happens with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? It seems that Amazon has an outstanding debt with this fantasy series.

Amazon has a strange pending issue with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first season of the fantasy series raised a number of questions among fans. However, one in particular caught a lot of attention. That question was the lack of significant development in the main characters’ story arcs. Despite the abundance of conflicts and personal events throughout the season, no substantial change was observed in any of them. And this is something that they should solve for the second batch of episodes.

This aspect is especially relevant considering that many of the characters from the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon They possess extremely long lives, with some like Galadriel and Elrond surviving even into the Third Age, the period in which Peter Jackson’s film trilogy takes place.

The audience wants to witness how certain experiences transform these characters from the beginning of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to becoming the figures we know in the original trilogy. However, Amazon’s first season failed to show substantial growth in this regard. Therefore, it is a pending issue for television production.

The absence of narrative development in the protagonists

Let’s take the example of Galadriel. At the beginning of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, His motivation lay in the search for Sauron. A character he blamed for the death of his brother. In the first episode of the Amazon series, Galadriel was experiencing a deep feeling of aversion towards Sauron and she was willing to take any action to find him. However, upon discovering that Halbrand was actually the Dark Lord in disguise, this revelation apparently had no significant impact on her outlook.

It is equally notable that major events in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, such as the eruption of Mount Doom, failed to change his view of things. However, it is expected that in the second season of the Amazon series, characters like Galadriel, Isildur and Elrond begin to undergo a transformation that leads them to become the characters that we will later find in JRR Tolkien’s classic timeline.

