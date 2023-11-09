We can buy whatever we want and add it to the basket until we get a 15% discount on diapers, wipes, coffee or all kinds of cheap products.

How to apply

This is an exclusive discount for Amazon Prime customers that we can get from the offer website as long as we spend a minimum purchase of 50 euros and with a 15% discount that will be automatically applied to the basket at the time of payment. Although the maximum discount is 100 euros for each order you make for this type of product.

We simply have to go to the corresponding page and add products to the basket. We will see that the top bar fills with the money you have accumulated up to the minimum of 50 euros. The steps are easy: you add the following products to the basket with the corresponding button and click on “Go to basket” when you’re done shopping. The offer will be applied automatically at checkout if you have followed the steps correctly.

Conditions

The offer is valid from April 4, 2023 to April 3, 2025. As explained in Amazon’s conditions, it is only valid on eligible purchases of products “eligible Amazon Private Brands products from the Wardrobe Essentials category.” In addition, Amazon adds that all products are marked with the label “Save 15% every €50 with Prime. See eligible items.”

In addition, there are other conditions such as that it is a Offer only valid for home use and that can only be applied to the first order of a product “Subscribe and save” but not the rest of the times we receive this product at home.

What can we buy

What types of products are there? We can find all kinds of things but especially office products, baby products, health and beauty products or pet products. Most of them are Amazon private label products such as Mama Bear, Amazon Aware, Lifelong, Amazon Basics. And all kinds of things that we can add to the basket. For example, we can buy diapers from the Mama Bear brand. We also find capsules for all types of brand coffee, but also highlighters of all types of Amazon brand and other stationery products such as pencils, correction tape or cat food.

We can combine them as we want and although there is not much variety, we can choose between very interesting and useful products in our daily lives, but at a discount.

In the side menu we will find different categories and filters that we can take into account. Health and beauty, food, beauty, pet products, office products, baby products, clothing, industrial and scientific, automotive parts and accessories, sports. And we can filter by the different brands available or choose between price ranges of less than nine euros, from nine to eighteen, etc.

Or you can simply browse through all the categories to see what’s there and see what you need by adding everything until the basket is complete and reach the corresponding 50 euros.