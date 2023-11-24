On Friday, on the occasion of Black Friday, the end-of-year commercial anniversary which falls after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, several workers and activists in various European countries are planning protest actions in the context of the international “Make Amazon Pay” campaign, which from years he coordinates to improve working conditions within the company. The main objective is to create inconvenience in warehouses and slow down the delivery of goods on one of the historically busiest days for those who work in the logistics sector, in which workers have to process a much higher number of orders than the rest of the year .

In Germany, which in 2022 was Amazon’s second largest market in the world in terms of sales, a 24-hour strike was called starting at midnight on Thursday to demand a collective agreement in five large logistics centers, those in Bad Hersfeld, Dortmund, Koblenz, Leipzig and Rheinberg.

According to the British trade union GMB, in the United Kingdom the demonstrations will be concentrated mainly in the Amazon warehouses in Coventry, England, where a dispute over workers’ pay has been ongoing for months: more than a thousand people are expected to strike, and participation is planned also of trade union representatives from other European countries as a form of solidarity. A demonstration is also planned at Amazon’s UK headquarters in London.

Demonstrations by climate activists are planned in five European countries – Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom – and are expected to be concentrated around the facilities of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Amazon company responsible for providing cloud computing systems, i.e. the servers on which many of the websites around the world rely. The demonstrations in this case will concern the condemnation of the growing electricity consumption of servers and the collaboration of AWS with various fossil fuel companies.

