Amazon’s relationship with the car is turbulent. But they are the first to be aware of the enormous impact that the automobile industry has. Global car sales amount to more than $2.7 trillion, according to data from Business Research. A too juicy market so that Amazon does not want part of the pie.

Now Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon, has announced a strategic alliance with Hyundai. The car manufacturer and the e-commerce giant have teamed up to launch an operation that has been waiting for years: being able to buy cars directly from Amazon.

Amazon will sell cars

Starting in 2024, users will be able to buy cars directly on Amazonstarting with the United States and with Hyundai as the first available brand.

The announcement was made during the Los Angeles Auto Show. According to Amazon, a new digital purchasing experience will be created where users will be able to choose a car to pick up at a selected point or to be delivered by the local dealer “at the most appropriate time for the user.”

Hyundai will be the first brand but not the only one. Amazon will allow you to choose between various models depending on the area and you can choose different finishes, as usual. For payment, several options will be allowed, including financing through Amazon itself.

This is not the first time that Amazon has flirted with the car market. In Spain it has offered car rental since 2019 through Amazon Motors. After several years of use, starting next year the company will allow you to buy them, not just rent them.

The most significant novelty is that Amazon will sell cars directly and to do so it is collaborating with the manufacturers themselves. This alliance does not come alone. In the case of Hyundai, Amazon Web Services has also been chosen as a supplier for its artificial intelligence and cloud systems.

Los Future Hyundai cars, starting in 2025, will have access to Alexa and they will be able to perform voice controls from the vehicle.

Over the years, Amazon has increased its business. The direct sale of cars is another logical step in a company whose logistical capacity is enormous. In addition to size and economic value, another challenge of selling cars is the ability to offer financing. Although, Amazon has been lending billions of dollars to small businesses for years. They are not a bank, but in the United States they offer loans of up to $750,000. Enough to buy a good car.

In Xataka | The sale of second-hand cars is already a gigantic business. And Tesla wants its piece of the pie