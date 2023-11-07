If you were waiting to read when Amazon would enter the Black Friday deals scene, you will be happy to know that the online store has already informed us all the necessary information about the campaign. And, as we are going to tell you in the next lines, the truth is that the e-commerce giant has prepared in a big way to make it one of the most visited stores by those who are looking for top-notch offers.

The best brands on offer

Amazon creates expectations by stating that, during Black Friday Week, we are going to find in your store the best prices of the year on some of the most popular brands on the market. Although the complete list has not been revealed, there are names that are common in the technology sector such as Samsung, PlayStation, Garmin or Xiaomi, four companies whose products you are sure to have in your sights.

It is mentioned that there will be discounts of up to 45% on top brand items and we will also find top-level discounts on items from other companies such as Philips, Lenovo, Cecotec or Braun. And the best of all is that, like every year, Black Friday leaves no one behind, so the discounts will apply to all categories of the store. Whether you are looking for technology items, devices from Amazon itself, video games, toys or other types of electronics, you are sure to find a discount that fits what interests you most. As usual, Amazon Black Friday Week is one of the best times of the year to shop and, in the process, get ahead of Christmas. To enter and see all the offers you just have to click here.

Black Friday Week Deals

But Amazon has not only collaborated with big brands so that there are discounts on products of maximum interest and high demand, but it has also worked internally so that this sales period becomes one of the most important that has been seen in recent years. last years. In this way, several initiatives have been announced that will be available within the framework of these days of offers, such as the possibility of enjoying three months free on Amazon Music Unlimited. These three free months are only for new customers, but those who are already subscribed and have the Individual plan can upgrade to the Family plan during the same period without paying anything extra.

Furthermore, Amazon will not miss the opportunity to increase sales of your own devices, like Echo smart speakers. In this sense, the store has announced that there will be up to a 40% discount on Amazon products, also including those from the Amazon Basics line that is so popular among users. This covers technology and also products from brands such as Mama Bear, Movian, Alkove or ByAmazon. The same can be said for Amazon clothing brands, in which case the discount will reach up to 30%, including some such as The Drop or Amazon Essentials.

Of course, all Amazon television devices such as Fire TV Stick 4K Max, as well as tablets from the Kindle family, They will also have promotions which will make Black Friday Week the ideal time to get your hands on them. The store will take advantage of the large number of users who enter its website looking to find offers to cover all possible fronts. They have also announced discounts on famous brands, such as Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger or Calvin Klein. Given what we have seen, it is obvious that the variety of offers that we are going to find surely meets expectations.

Amazon Fresh and second hand

Along with everything mentioned in the previous lines, Amazon also mentions that users will be able to access different promotions in its Fresh supermarket service. For example, a 5 euro discount coupon for the next purchase they make worth 50 euros or more, as well as a discount of up to 50% on the second unit of a wide series of products. The Dia store available within Amazon will also not miss the opportunity to capture the interest of customers who want to make purchases online, for which it will have discounts on top brands.

For its part, this will be the time to make second-hand purchases, since Amazon has announced the recovery of its famous promotion for which it will apply an extra 20% discount on items of this category. The discount will be applied at the time you are placing the order and will be a very good way to buy, for example, video games or different devices.

Also, take note: by contacting Amazon it will be possible to return products purchased during Black Friday Week 2023 until January 31 next year 2024. In this way, the store wants to provide maximum facilities to its users so that they do not think twice and take advantage of the discounts of this very popular sales period.