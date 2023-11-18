Amazon teams up with Hyundai: now cars can also be bought online

Not just clothes, gadgets and technological accessories, now on Amazon you can also buy cars. The American e-commerce giant and the South Korean car manufacturer, Hyundai, have announced a broad strategic partnership to deliver innovative new customer experiences.

Its collaboration includes the launch of online sales of Hyundai vehicles in the United States by Amazon in 2024, Amazon’s choice of Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its cloud provider of choice Hyundai to facilitate digital transformation and the arrival of experience Alexa Built-in on next-generation Hyundai vehicles. In particular, dealers will be able to sell vehicles on Amazon’s American e-commerce site for the first time in 2024 and Hyundai will be the first brand available for purchase by customers.

This new digital shopping experience will make it possible for customers to purchase a new car online, then pick it up or have it delivered to their local dealer. “Hyundai is a very innovative company that shares the passion of Amazon in trying to make customers’ lives better and easier every day,” he said Andy JassyCEO of Amazon – Our broad strategic partnership is expected to do just that, from changing the ease with which customers can purchase vehicles online, to making it easier to use Alexa in Hyundai vehicles for entertainment, shopping, vehicle adjustments, smart home and calendar control.”

