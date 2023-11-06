Flop of Amazon’s physical clothing stores, “Style” closes after less than two years

Amazon takes a step back. After about 17 months, i physical stores of Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce giant dedicated to the world of fashion will close by Thursday 9 November. As Pambianco writes, the employees of the stores, launched with the name “Amazon Style”, Bloomberg reports, will be relocated (where possible).

“After careful consideration,” he told the American news agency Kristen Kishspokesperson for Amazon-, we have decided to close our two physical stores Amazon Style and focus on the online shopping experience, where we offer a new and exciting selection of products at affordable prices, while introducing innovative technologies to meet the needs of every customer. We are working closely with our affected employees to help them find new roles within Amazon,” she explains.

“Il physical retail“, continues Kish“remains an important part of our business and we continue to invest in the growth of our grocery stores, which include Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go and partnerships with third parties”.

In 2022 the Seattle giant announced the closure of its stores physical bookstoresof the chain 4-Star (mostly toy and electronics stores) and pop-ups dedicated to products Echo e Fire. According to data communicated in recent weeks, in the third quarter of the year, the profit of Amazon it rose to 9.9 billion dollars (about 9.2 billion euros) or 94 cents per share compared to the 58 cents estimated by analysts. Revenues increased by 13% to 143.1 billion, with sales in North America recording an increase of 11% and international sales increasing by 16%.

