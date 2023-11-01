Produced by Amazon Studios and Michael B. Jordan, the new series Fourth Wing based on the book saga The Empyrean will soon premiere in the Prime Video catalog.

Little by little, Prime Video is creating a very interesting catalog in terms of original productions, with movies and series for all tastes and colors.

In order to continue growing, Amazon Studios has confirmed the development of a television adaptation of Fourth Wingthe beginning of the successful fantasy book series The Empyrean written by Rebecca Yarros.

As reported by Deadline, the series will begin with the first book in the saga, Fourth Wing, and is produced by Amazon Studios in collaboration with Outlier Society, the actor and director’s production company. Michael B. Jordan.

The acquisition took place before the WGA strike, and in a heated auction, Amazon snapped up the rights to the book series. Outlier has an overall series deal with Amazon Studios and will executive produce this adaptation.

What Fourth Wing, the new Prime Video series, is about

Fourth Wing is the first installment of a saga of fantasy novels prepared by Rebecca Yarros whose success has made it appear on the New York Times best-seller list.

Its plot follows Violet Sorrengail, a 20-year-old girl who lives in the ruthless world of Basgiath War College, “where there is only one rule: graduate or die”as detailed in the book’s description.

While Violet lives a quiet life between her books and history, things take a turn when her mother, a war general, tasks you with joining the hundreds of candidates striving to become dragon riders and join Navarre’s elite league.

The competition is quite intense since, if Violet is not killed by the fire-breathing beasts, one of her companions could be.

On the other hand, the book’s sequel, Iron Flame, is expected to be published in November and, if the television adaptation produced by Michael B. Jordan is a success, Amazon Studios He plans to turn it into a franchise.

Fourth Wing will premiere soon in the Prime Video catalog. Do you think the new series will be a success on the streaming platform? Tell us in our comments section.