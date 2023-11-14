Discover the uncertain future of Masters of the Universe and its possible new home on Amazon

News that shakes the entertainment cosmos: Aaron and Adam Nee, the directors of the long-awaited live-action recreation of Masters of the Universe, could be negotiating with Amazon to make their vision a reality. This negotiation arises after the cancellation of the project by Netflix, generating an intriguing twist in the fate of this classic. According to Variety sources, although talks with Amazon MGM Studios are serious, they are still on delicate ground. If this new deal goes through, new deals will be needed for the Nee brothers to refine their script and direct the film, while keeping Kyle Allen in the lead role of He-Man.

The Wealth of the He-Man Universe

This project, like a nomad in the vast universe of entertainment, has changed homes several times. It started at Warner Bros., moved to Sony and then landed on the streaming platform, with producer and Mattel executive Todd Black in charge at all times. Black is seeking wide theatrical distribution for Masters of the Universe, something that Netflix was not contemplating. Both Mattel and Amazon MGM Studios have remained tight-lipped about the film’s future.

Launched in 1982, the toy line not only captured the imagination of a generation, but spawned an iconic animated series that aired from 1983 to 1985. This universe has expanded with numerous spin-offs, reboots, and revivals. The only live-action film to date, starring Dolph Lundgren, hit theaters in 1987.

More than a hero, a symbol of an era

He-Man, more than a character, is a cultural icon that transcends generations. Since his creation in the 80s, the character has been a symbol of power and justice, representing universal values ​​that resonate with young people and adults. This muscular figure, with his magical sword and his cry of “By the power of Grayskull!”, has become a banner of the heroic fantasy. His influence goes beyond series and toys, permeating pop culture with his aesthetics and philosophy.

Comparing him to other heroes of the time, such as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars or Optimus Prime from Transformers, reveals his uniqueness. While Luke and Optimus are characters rooted in science fiction and technology narratives, He-Man stands out for his unique combination of magic and sword, a hybrid between medieval fantasy and science fiction. This blend makes it not only unique in its genre, but also in its appeal to a diverse audience, seeking epic adventures and escapism in a world of limitless possibilities.

Netflix and its goodbye to the project

Since its inception, the project has undergone several changes. Noah Centineo was originally attached to the title role during development at Sony, but left the project when the platform acquired it, making way for Kyle Allen. Although Netflix seemed like a logical home, given that it already hosts animated series from the saga’s universe, the platform decided not to continue with the live-action version.

The platform’s decision to abandon Masters of the Universe appears to have been influenced by budget. After investing approximately $30 million in development, they were unwilling to approve the proposed $200 million production budget. The Nee brothers tried to reduce the budget to 180 million, including development costs, but Netflix still rejected the idea.

A new horizon for the Masters

Although Netflix is ​​seen as the current home of all things Masters-related, the possibility of Prime Video becoming the new platform for the saga based on Mattel’s toys is not entirely unexpected. In 2021, Amazon began developing a live-action She-Ra series, indicating its interest in expanding this universe.