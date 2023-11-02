The Twitch app for Nintendo Switch will be closed completely in January 2024 and downloads will be blocked starting this month.

Nintendo Switch is saying goodbye to Twitch. Amazon has communicated by email that the Nintendo console will run out of the content streaming application at the beginning of 2024. The Twitch app will be removed from Nintendo Switch on January 31, 2024.

“We have made the difficult decision to remove the Twitch app from Nintendo Switch,” they emphasize in the email collected by user mrmickfran on ResetEra. Before that, there will be one more step towards its elimination. The day November 6th, Amazon will stop supporting the app on Switch. In fact, it will be impossible to download it on the eShop from that day on. The rest of the users will be able to continue using it, but “they will lose access” on January 31, 2024. Therefore, these are the key dates for the end of Twitch on Switch:

When is Twitch no longer available for download on Switch? – November 6, 2023.

When does Twitch completely close on Switch – January 31, 2024.

Speaking to The Verge, Gabriella Railadirector of corporate communications at Twitch, says that the decision was made recently and that, despite everything, Nintendo remains a “valuable partner” and appreciate the support of the community.

On the other side of the coin are the user complaintswho have been pointing out since 2021 that the application was too limited, preventing you from seeing the chat during streaming or even subscribe to channels. Despite being available, it failed in several of its most basic functions and Amazon has chosen to eliminate it completely. And you, what do you think about it?

