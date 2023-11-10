When buying a Smart TV, one of the main objectives that all users have is to watch movies, series and programs with the highest possible quality. And, just thinking about it, we recommend a television that is certified by IMAX and that is capable of giving you excellent performance. The offer that Amazon has It will allow you to buy it at a very good price.

The many awards that the Philips brand is accumulating on its televisions have made them increasingly among the recommendations of more professionals. The model we are talking about is the Philips Ambilight OLED808, which is part of one of the most important ranges From the manufacturer: the Ambilight family. Its high performance is combined, in this case, with an excellent discount that is available on Amazon.

Cutting-edge imaging technology

The IMAX certification that the television has guarantees that you will be able to use it to enjoy all types of movies available on streaming platforms with the best performance. If you’ve always wanted to see IMAX-enabled releases and haven’t found an optimized model, you’ll be happy to know that this one made by Philips has everything you need. Your screen dimensions, 65 inches and its 4K UHD and HDR10+ technology will ensure that you can take full advantage of the IMAX system.

But don’t just focus on this feature because, in reality, the most characteristic thing about television is something totally different. We are talking about its Ambilight technology, which uses an immersive LED lighting system to make the viewing experience more immersive. Think that the lights are on the back of the television, so they generate a curious lighting effect that will make you feel as if you were in a movie theater. Thanks to its light, Ambilight helps you immerse yourself more in movies and even makes the screen appear larger.

In addition to the various Ambilight modes, the experience is complemented by a processor that has P5 AI Perfect Picture artificial intelligence. With her image performance is optimized so you know that, at all times, your visual capacity will be adjusted so that you see everything in the best possible way. Of course, in terms of sound, no type of technology is missing, since both the AI ​​Sound & EQ system and Dolby Atmos are present, among other features to take into account.

Google TV and gaming optimization

This television uses Google TV, guaranteeing that there will be no application that you cannot install. From the first moment you will have your favorite streaming services available, as well as many other tools that help you get more out of your Smart TV. Additionally, you can use both Google Assistant and Alexa, which will significantly increase your chances of enjoying TV more. On the other hand, it is also compatible with the interactive television system HbbTV Interactive TV. As for gaming, you have several modes to adjust and use, such as an automatic low latency option that will help you without you having to worry about anything.

We liked the offer that we recommend so much because This is a 26% discount. Amazon usually sells it for 1,944 euros, but the discount means that you only have to pay 1,439 euros. A reduction above 500 euros will make it a Smart TV that is most interesting to you, especially for all the potential it offers technologically and for the very good performance it provides in its image capacity.

