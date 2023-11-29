There are many models that Samsung has put on sale in 2023, covering different technologies and features. What the Korean brand always does is drive innovation and the incorporation of advanced technical features. That is something that you will be able to see in the Samsung 55QN85C, a television that has a top-level discount on Amazon and that, with its 55 inches, will become the perfect option for any room.

Great image quality

There are several features that Samsung has implemented to ensure that the television’s image quality lives up to expectations and surprises compared to other recent models. One of those features is Quantum Matrix technology, which increases the quality of lighting and the contrast so that the movies you see are with a clarity that will leave you very satisfied. Contrast, for example, uses 8K technology with

Ultra sharpness for an unbeatable viewing experience. This is taken care of by its internal Mini LED system, which leaves very good impressions.

The image also gains quality through other elements, such as the Real Depth Enhancer system, with which the depth of the images grows. That will make the series and movies have a more realistic appearance, something that will also be helped by the availability of an artificial intelligence engine that constantly adjusts playback. Thanks to this AI processor formed by neural networks, the content is optimized so that the playback experience is always the best you can expect.

All these positive features related to the image are very well complemented by the technology that television has so that you can enjoy good sound. Thus, it is compatible with Q-Symphony, the system that combines the sound from your television’s internal speakers with the sound bar and thus ensures first-class playback quality. In addition, Object Tracking Sound technology is incorporated, which redirects sound in different directions depending on where it comes from. That will make you see yourself much more immersed in the action from movies or video games.

Entertainment with the best gaming

The operating system used by this Smart TV is Tizen, a platform that Samsung trusts so that users have access to all the applications they need. Not only that, but, exclusively for the owners of these televisions, the Samsung Gaming Hub is included, with which brings together access to thousands of games. The availability of Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology will make games more fluid and your gaming experience much more positive. Also, don’t forget that this device has access to control the smart devices in your home through the SmartThings platform.

Its usual price on Amazon without a discount is 1,899 euros, but the discount that the online store is giving it at this moment is 51%, so you can imagine the great discount it has. Thanks to this, what you will end up paying will be only 929 euros, an excellent price keeping in mind that this is a next-generation Smart TV with very advanced features.

A 55-inch Smart TV like this one will need you to complement it with a good wall mount, for which we recommend this Bontec model. And since you are sure to take advantage of the Gaming Hub and its many available games, take note of a good controller that you can buy to connect it wirelessly. This is the Xbox Wireless Controller, which I’m sure you know very well and that, in this edition, has a most attractive design.