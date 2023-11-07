Among the different Echo devices that Amazon has marketed over the years, the Echo Show has positioned itself as a highly recommended option for those looking for a more technological home. They are also one of the best options if you are used to participating in video calls, since their large screen and ease of use will make you enjoy very fluid communication. With this offer of the Echo Show 5 model, whose screen is 5.5 inches, you can get two units in 2×1 format.

Alexa throughout your home

The philosophy behind the Echo Show 5 is to evolve the use that was previously given to some tablets so that you can have a fixed device in areas of the house where It would be good for you to have Internet. It’s about using it in a different way than you use your mobile phone. For example, the Echo Show 5, which has Alexa always available so you can communicate with the assistant, allows you to answer questions while you are doing any type of daily activity, such as cooking or cleaning.

You can ask the weather, request information, play your favorite music taking advantage of the playlists you have stored or establishing routines that help you on a daily basis. Surely you already know the functions and skills of Alexa, so there is no need for us to tell you about all of them. The point is that the Echo Show 5, due to its format and the convenience of putting it on the nightstand, table or shelf, always helps you with everything you may need.

In addition to its function to make video calls and thus be talking while performing other actions in the room where you are, what we also like of this device is its ability to become a digital frame. To do this, you don’t have to do anything, since the terminal will simply show your photos when you are not using it. That gives it more personality and helps create a more digital home where you can always cheer up as you see photos of your family as you pass by the Echo.

Home automation functions

Placing the Echo Show 5 in your home will also enable some home automation functions which are very useful. If you have compatible technology, something that is very common these days, you will be able to have control, for example, of the lighting system in your home. This way, you can turn the lights on and off in different rooms without having to move through them one by one. You also have the ability to adjust the air conditioning and use other functions. You could even use the Echo Show 5 as a camera to see what your pets are doing while you’re at work.

What Amazon is offering in This offer is a 2×1, so for the device’s price of 107.98 euros you will have two units of the third generation Echo Show 5. For the offer to be applied to you you have to manually add two units to your basket and then make sure to enter the discount code ECHOSHOW5 at the time you are making the purchase. Keep in mind that, as Amazon indicates, this 2×1 promotion will only be available until November 16.

There are two good recommendations within Amazon that you can take into account when you purchase the Echo Show 5 and distribute them throughout different rooms in your house. One of them is the set of LED strips from the Govee brand, prepared to work with Alexa and thus give you beautiful and flexible lighting. They currently have a 7 euro discount coupon available, so they will be very cheap.

The second recommendation we give you is the Ring Video Doorbell from Amazon, with which you will be able to provide greater security to your home and, at the same time, take a step forward in terms of having your home updated to the latest digital trends.