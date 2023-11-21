The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon could anger many fans with these changes.

Amazon is preparing changes to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that are going to cause a lot of anger. The second season of the fantasy series seems to promise epic action. However, new rumors have suggested possible plot twists that would enrage the most purist fans of JRR Tolkien’s work. These rumors revolve around the active participation of Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark) in the revenge of the elves of Eregion.

It is leaks of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon indicate that, during the sack of Eregion, Galadriel will try to save the elves of the city. And, on the battlefield, he will face dangerous orcs. This participation by Galadriel, while exciting, is a significant change from JRR Tolkien’s source material. The author does not describe Galadriel’s actions in this period in detail, only his presence in Lothlórien during those events.

Galadriel will have a role she never had in Tolkien’s books

In Tolkien’s writings, Galadriel advises on the fate of the Three Rings of the Elves. But there is no mention of his direct involvement in the fight that will presumably be portrayed in the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon. Additionally, the Elves of Lothlórien join the battle led by Amroth, not Galadriel, in JRR Tolkien’s Legendarium.

Although these rumors of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fuel expectations, could represent substantial changes with respect to the canon established by Tolkien. The Amazon series could choose to expand Galadriel’s role to enrich the plot. Which could cause enormous discontent among fans. However, it is essential to remember that these rumors are still confirmed. The true direction of the plot will be revealed in the second season, which finished filming months ago and is awaiting an official release date to confirm or deny these changes.

Fuente: Looper