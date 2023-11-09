Get ahead of Black Friday and get this Google mobile at a very tempting price.

The Google Pixel 7a battery can last up to 3 days if you activate Extreme Battery Saving mode

If you would like to have a Google Pixel, but the new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are beyond your budget, you can always opt for the Google Pixel 7a. This mid-range smartphone offers good performance and is much cheaper. In fact, it’s on sale now and you can get it for less than the recommended price. Therefore it is a good time to buy it and at the same time try pure Android.

Being a Google mobile, updates are guaranteed for a few years. So, if when buying a mobile phone you usually take support into account, here is a device that will receive new versions of Android until at least May 2026, and security updates until May 2028. Well, this smartphone has an MSRP of 509 euros in the Google Store, while on Amazon it is available for 449 euros (12% discount). As for the operating system, it comes with Android 13, but can be updated to Android 14.

Get the Google Pixel 7a for 60 euros less than the MSRP on Amazon

Although there are other more powerful mid-range smartphones, what makes the Pixel 7a so attractive are other aspects as interesting as the photographic section, the absence of bloatware, security, compact size and good balance at the hardware level. It is a smartphone that can move any application and video game without any problem.

The Google Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, a Google Tensor G2 processor with Titan M2 security coprocessor, 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Then there’s everything related to the cameras. This mobile has two rear cameras of 64 and 13 megapixels respectively, while on the front we find a 13 megapixel camera. When recording video with the rear camera, it supports up to 4K at 30 frames per second. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it incorporates a 4385 mAh battery.

As you can see, It is a mobile phone that is not bad at all, especially if you are looking for a device that is compact. So now you know, take advantage of this offer and get the Google Pixel 7a now that it is reduced by 60 euros, you will not regret. At the time of writing there are units available, but this can change at any time.

