Do you want to see your favorite content in a big way? Look no further, because we bring you the solution to fulfill your fantasy with the purchase of one of the best TVs this year that comes from the Samsung brand with QLED technology, 65 inches, killer technology and, best of all, with a discount that will leave you cold.

Many of us dream of having a huge television on our living room furniture to watch our favorite movies and series or sporting events if we are fans of the world of sports. And all of this, of course, at the best possible quality. Therefore, we have chosen a perfect television for this occasion: the Samsung 65-inch QLED TV 2023 65Q77C with almost 650 euros discount in the Amazon store. If you want to know all the details of this great Smart TV, we will tell you everything below.

4K in a big way

Who doesn’t like having a super TV with an incredibly sharp screen? The Samsung 2023 65Q77C 65-inch QLED TV contains everything you need. For a total price of 806.00 euros and a 46% discount Thanks to Amazon’s offer, you will find a UHD screen from the range of QLED technologies, which competes with LG’s OLEDs. It is a high-end television based on the architecture Quantum 4K powered by AI, which has scaling and processing technology with exquisite performance that will enhance the loading of applications from the television menu. Likewise, this panel is highly recommended for watching 4K streaming content on platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, playing ultra high definition Blu-ray movies through a player and enjoying playing video games.

Regarding video consumption on YouTube and video games, we have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and the addition of Motion Xcelerator Turbo+the engine that will turn your gaming experience into a delight thanks to the accompaniment of four HDMI 2.1 inputs compatible with the benefits of new generation consoles: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, such as enjoying smooth gameplay, without jerks or blurred scenes.

Smooth operating system

Samsung has been operating with an operating system that it has been perfecting over time. Tizen It is included in this model from the South Korean brand with very positive results. You even have the opportunity to enjoy the cloud service with Gaming Hub or control your connected devices with SmartThings. In terms of color, the Q77 range offers a color volume of 100%, converting light into more than 1 billion pure colorseven at maximum brightness level.

Finally, the audio is made up of Q-Symphony, an exclusive Samsung technology that manages to combine different channels in the sound bars, obtaining an immersive melody throughout the cabin. In addition, it amplifies the sound causing a pleasant sensation by combining the sound of your TV with your sound bar, without canceling either.

In short, if you want to get one of the best televisions on the market, with features typical of Samsung’s high-end and amazing quality, this model is perfect to meet your needs.