Buen Fin 2023 is about to arrive in Mexico, and online stores, department stores and all types of businesses are already offering discounts and promotions for

One of the most unmissable discounts for this season will especially benefit video game lovers. It’s about the Xbox S console, the smallest offered by the Microsoft company, but with all the advantages that the range offers, and that can be obtained with a 36% discount on Amazon.

The promotion applies only to the national model, and has a memory of 512 GB, in addition to including a wireless control, an HDMI cable, a power cable, and two AA batteries, for $4,990 pesos.

Run, they’re ending! Due to high demand and the season, it is not possible to know how long this promotion will be available. It can be returned until January 31, 2024.

