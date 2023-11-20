Amazon has always been interested in allowing users to activate a trial version of its Music Unlimited service so they can see if they are interested or not. In reality, if you have a speaker with Alexa, you are surely tired of hearing how the assistant asks you if you want activate your trial period. But, until now, what was being offered was a free month.

Now it’s three months

On the occasion of this Black Friday promotion, Amazon improves its promotion and, as you can see in the image or by entering its website here, it crosses out the free month to put three months. This is an excellent offer, since 30 days can be quite short when it comes to trying a music service like this. On the other hand, the catalog of songs and albums that the Amazon platform has is enormous, so you will need time to explore it and see if it meets your expectations.

Keep in mind that, as Amazon indicates, this promotion will be active longer than you would have imagined. You can enjoy until January 11, 2024, so if you think it is too early to activate it and that for now you prefer to wait a little, there will be no problem doing so. For example, you may want to wait until a date closer to the Christmas holidays to enjoy the service with peace of mind.

Promotion conditions

The most important thing to know about this offer is that it is limited to new customers. Therefore, if you have already used the Amazon Music Unlimited user account you are going to use in the past, whether you were subscribed or took advantage of the trial month, it will not work for you. Of course, you could always create another account if you have a different email address, although if you have your entire home connected through Alexa this will no doubt be a bit problematic. Furthermore, the Amazon bases specify that this promotion is only valid once per person.

Furthermore, the three months free are offered in the Individual Monthly account, which has a cost of 10.99 euros per month that they will begin to charge you when the three-month trial ends. You have to remember to cancel your subscription beforehand so that you are not charged.

With this account you will be able to enjoy everything that the Amazon service offers, such as playing millions of songs without any type of advertisement or interruption, as well as the possibility of listening to the songs without having to be connected. Furthermore, there is not only music, but also gives access to thousands of podcasts, in which you will not have to listen to advertisements either. Finally, you are given the ability to skip songs so that you avoid all the songs that do not convince you and thus make the playing experience more satisfactory.

Once you start the trial period you can start exploring its song catalog. To do this you can use the search engine or the menu and its large number of categories. For example, you have a section available that includes the best playlists, which will allow you to listen to a notable number of songs without having to think about what to listen to next. Another very good option is the Selection of our experts section, since you will find songs that are really of great quality and it is more than likely that you will make some musical discovery.

However, Amazon Music Unlimited has a lot to discover, so you will be able to take advantage of those three months of subscription to explore and see everything it has to offer. Then it will be time to decide if you want to continue with the service or not.