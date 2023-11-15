The offer of cloud gaming services in Spain has just expanded. amazon Luna has just landed in the country. This means that starting this Wednesday, users can choose from a range of alternatives, including Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA’s GeForce Now.

Although in all cases we are talking about video game streaming, each proposal has its own particularities. In this article we will focus on Amazon Luna and the features with which it intends to conquer users in this new market it reaches.

Stream games from almost any device

The concept of cloud gaming is based on a very different paradigm than local gaming. For a long time we have focused on the capacity and performance of our computers or consoles to be able to enjoy certain titles. On Amazon Luna the games they do not run locallybut on Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers.

This is a possibility that, in addition to taking out of the equation the need to have such a processor, a certain amount of RAM or an ambitious graphics card, allows us to forget about updates (often huge). Every time we play we will do so on the latest version of the game.

But to be able to access this alternative we will have to meet a series of requirements. First of all, a compatible device. Amazon Luna works on iOS and Android phones, Windows and Mac computers, as well as Amazon Fire tablets. It has also reached some markets on Samsung televisions.





Secondly, the Internet connection. Amazon recommends a speed of at least 10 Mbps. The truth is that the better our connection, the better our experience will be. Platforms like GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming require at least 15 Mbps and 20 Mbps respectively.

Once the aforementioned requirements have been met, we will have to pay attention to two more. Amazon Moon need a controller. At this point we can use the Luna Controller designed by Amazon itself or alternatives such as Xbox and PlayStation controllers. Lastly, we will need a subscription.

Amazon Luna offers three subscription options. However, Amazon Prime customers can access a version of the service at no additional cost with ‘Fortnite’, ‘Trackmania’ and rotating titles. Additionally, they can associate their Ubisoft account to enjoy PC games they already own.

Amazon Luna subscription plans in Spain





Luna+: a library of games that includes titles from various genres (action, adventure, racing, classics) such as ‘Team Sonic Racing’, ‘SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom’ or ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’.

“Luna+ subscribers also have access to the same benefits available to Amazon Prime members, such as Fortnite, as well as the ability to play Ubisoft PC games they already own,” the company says.

Luna+ is available for 9.99 euros per month and has a 7-day free trial period.

Ubisoft+– A Ubisoft-focused plan that provides access to the latest releases. It includes ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’, and a title that is on the way: ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’. The plan also provides access to the publisher’s popular franchises, including ‘Assassin’s Creed’ and ‘Far Cry.’

Ubisoft+ is available for 17.99 euros per month.

Jackbox Games: the cheapest alternative, available only in Luna. Includes games like ‘Quiplash’, ‘Trivia Murder Party’ or ‘Drawful’.

Jackbox Games will be priced at 4.99 euros per month.

The arrival of Amazon Luna in Spain also translates into the availability of the controller. The device can be purchased on Amazon for a launch price of 39.99 euros until November 27. After this date its price will be 69.99 euros.

Images: Amazon Moon

