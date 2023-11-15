Amazon Luna is finally available in Italy, with the entire dedicated catalogue. After debuting in the United States, there will now be the possibility to enjoy the productions for free, all you need is an Amazon Prime account. It will be possibleIn fact, you can play through a PC browser, or through a very simple television.

In addition to an already known subscription, there will be the possibility of subscribing to another one for 9.99 euros to enjoy the entire playground and also something more. To take a look at the catalogue, it will also be possible to simply subscribe and enjoy the seven-day trial. Furthermore, in this matryoshka of subscriptions it will also be possible to sign up for Ubisoft+ to enjoy works such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

