The Kindle is once again at a minimum price on Amazon. Yes, you read correctly: the Kindle is only 90 euros, as if it were Prime Day or Black Friday. If you have not yet renewed yours or want to give a good Christmas gift, this is a good opportunity.

Furthermore, the new Kindle, despite being the basic model, is no longer basic at all, as it adopted everything good about the Kindle Paperwhite at a more affordable price. It is, in addition to the cheapest, the best quality-price Kindle that you can buy right now.

The 2022 Kindle is everything we want in an e-book: it’s small, it fits best in one hand, and it’s the only one that fits well in the pocket of a jacket, coat, or handbag.

We used to almost always recommend the Kindle Paperwhite because the resolution of the base model was quite low, but now, with more than 300 pixels per inch, the regular Kindle reads just as sharp as printed paper.

It was also updated to be charged with a USB-C cable and incorporates a front light so you can read occasionally without external natural or artificial light. Here we have to say that the Kindle Paperwhite wins by a landslide by having many more light areas and the possibility of adjusting its warmth. However, the great thing about a Kindle is reading with it in natural light or a bedside light, and not using it like an iPad.

The other point where it makes sense to go for a superior model is water resistance, although unless you take the Kindle every day to the bathtub or the beach, it is difficult for you to drop the book into the water and, in the end, Right now the Paperwhite costs twice as much as the normal model, and it’s not worth that much right now.

Now, you can also get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited free with your purchase and try Amazon’s flat-rate unlimited reading service.

