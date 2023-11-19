The Fire TV Stick is one of those devices that always appears on the lists of best-selling items and those with the most demand. Ultimately, it provides the ability to bring smart technology to any screen where you connect it via its HDMI connection. With the discount that Amazon has on the occasion of Black Friday, getting it is very tempting.

Streaming in your hand

This model that we recommend is the latest revision that has been launched of the Fire TV Stick, being with its more than 50,000 reviews on Amazon, one of the most popular terminals in the store. It provides Full HD quality, making it ideal for all types of televisions. Once you connect it, you will find a rich user experience in which both streaming platforms and the possibility of watching television channels and other content are combined.

What Amazon has always been about the Fire family of devices has been to offer users their own proposals for highly demanded terminals with their iconic seal of quality and price. Thus, it is known that Fire devices like the TV Stick have an affordable cost, but always offer a level of quality that is up to the task. In fact, this television terminal is so versatile that it has earned itself as one of the best on the market.

As we told you, you will have access to all the apps you want, although the remote is optimized with personalized buttons for three services that are usually the most used: Prime Video, Netflix y Disney+. In addition, a fourth button is incorporated that you can use to load Amazon Music, the streaming platform of the store dedicated to music, which you may also have contracted. But of course, these are only the services that have a button on the controller, since you can generally access any you want. You even have the opportunity to connect to Movistar+, Atresplayer or RTVE to enjoy television in a very comfortable way.

Use with Alexa and her skills

One of the advantages of using a Fire family device is that it fully integrates the using the Alexa voice assistant. This means that you won’t even have to touch your device’s remote control to navigate between the different available options, open applications or perform other actions. The use system through voice commands greatly enhances the enjoyment of day-to-day life, especially in these times when there are so many applications and so much content that we may want to view. On the other hand, having Alexa present also means that you will be able to connect with the service’s Skills and take advantage of a large number of possibilities.

The official price of this Fire TV Stick model is 44.99 euros, but thanks to Black Friday offers, the company has reduced it considerably and you will only have to pay 24.99 euros. With this discount, it is clear that this is an ideal time that should be taken advantage of while the Black Friday offers are available. In this specific case, you can make the purchase with the discount until November 27, but keep in mind that it would not be the first time that the stock that Amazon has available has run out. For this reason and knowing the popularity of Fire TV, it would not be a good idea to wait.

Another option that you have available is the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which has many of the advantages and features of the version that we have recommended, including the presence of Alexa. Their discount is not bad either, since due to Black Friday you will only pay 22.99 euros instead of the 34.99 euros it usually costs. And if you’ve been bitten by the Alexa bug and want more technology to take advantage of the assistant, one of the best deals you’ll find on Black Friday is the Echo Dot speaker with fifth-generation clock in a pack with the Ring Intercom, which is offered for only 56.99 euros instead of the 194.98 euros it costs.