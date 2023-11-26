He TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra LTE/4G It’s cheaper than ever on Amazon. Therefore, it is one of the best times if you wanted to get a new smartwatch. You are even looking at one of the most premium models if we leave out brands like Apple, Samsung or Garmin. So you don’t lose anything by taking a look at each of the most important features of this model.

Lots of battery and GPS

Among the most important features, especially when looking for a premium 4×4 watch, is that it has an almost exceptional battery. Well, luckily for you, this TicWatch smart watch It has plenty of battery.

In fact, it can offer you up to 45 days of battery with the essential mode. An autonomy that not all smartwatches can give you today. With smart mode you have up to 72 hours of autonomy. Therefore, depending on how you use the smartwatch, you will have more or less battery.

And for it to last so long, the truth is that its screen plays a key role, thanks to Dual Display 2.0 technology. This smartwatch has a low-power panel on a screen further bright AMOLED that features 1.4 inches and with Corning Gorilla glass. Hence it is more resistant to possible scratches or bumps. With this combination the autonomy is much better.

Continuing with the dual screen with backlightThe truth is that it can be customized however you want. In fact, it offers you up to 18 different colors so you can choose the color you like the most to better read what appears on the screen, for example.

As we said, its screen with Gorilla Glass protection helps to avoid possible scratches or bumps to a greater extent. However, it must also be taken into account that it has passed the resistance tests to have a MIL STD 810G certification, that is, a military standard that promises greater durability. And that is why we are looking at a 4×4 smart watch. In addition, it has IP68 certification. Although if you want to add extra protection to your panel, you can always buy these tempered glass protectors.

Among other details of this TicWatch smartwatch, different aspects must be noted: its 4G connection, NFC for paid via Google Pay, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi and GPS. So it is a model with all kinds of connections. In addition, it offers you more than 100 different training modes.

The price? A real bargain for Black Friday. Price drops by up to 56% on Amazon. So if before this premium smartwatch cost you €359.99, now you can get it for the first time for only €159.99. So you save up to €200 on this TicWatch Pro smartwatch.

