Suara.com – Amazon announced layoffs for employees working in the Amazon Games division. Amazon’s layoffs affect 180 workers.

Vice President of Amazon Games, Christoph Hartmann stated that the decision to lay off was a difficult one and had a wide impact. He also found it difficult to say goodbye to his co-workers.

“This is not a decision taken quickly by the management team, it is the result of extensive consideration and roadmapping for our future,” he said in an internal memo, quoted from CNBC International, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

The company will close its Game Growth and Crown Channel initiatives as part of the restructuring. Currently, Amazon will focus on upcoming games like Throne and Liberty and Blue Protocol.

They also plan to develop other games such as Tomb Raider and The Lord of the Rings.

Amazon’s layoffs come not long after the company’s CEO, Andy Jassy, ​​made cost cuts over the past year. This was done as an effort by Amazon to deal with high interest rates and inflation.

As a result, Amazon carried out its largest layoff in history, affecting 27,000 workers. The company also froze job vacancies to cut other costs in certain units.

The impact of layoffs and cost efficiency has also paid off. Amazon’s revenue rose 13 percent to US$143.1 billion or Rp. 2,246 trillion in the third quarter, aka Q3 2023.

Amazon’s net profit tripled to 9.9 billion US dollars or IDR 155.4 trillion compared to the previous year.

Hartmann further explained that the company would carry out further evaluations to decide the future of the Games division.

“The company decided it needed to focus its efforts and resources on bringing great games to players now and in the future,” he said.