Amazon has officially launched its long-awaited Black Friday, and the deals are hotter than ever. This year, the e-commerce giant has exceeded all expectations, presenting a range of products with impressive discounts. And gaming is not far behind!

Gamers are in luck with irresistible offers on consoles and accessories, promising hours of fun and competition at the highest level. This is a unique opportunity to update your equipment with the most advanced technology at prices that will not be repeated again.

The best Black Friday deals

If you don’t know what to buy this Black Friday, we’ll help you by collecting the best deals.

Each offer has been carefully selected to guarantee the best quality-price ratio, offering products from recognized brands at unbeatable prices. If you’re looking to improve your gaming setup, increase the efficiency of your work from home, or want to enjoy the latest technology, these Amazon Black Friday deals are the perfect place to start.

So sit back, relax and get ready to explore the top offers this Black Friday on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for holiday gifts or treating yourself to a well-deserved treat, these deals are as varied and exciting as they are affordable. Happy bargain hunting!

Xbox Series X: Diablo IV Bundle for 469.99 euros

Xbox Series X: Diablo IV Bundle

The Xbox Series Xwith the impressive Pack Diablo IV, is now at a scandalous price of 469.99 euros. This console not only allows you to immerse yourself in the epic world of Diablo IV, but also includes exclusive mounts and pets for Diablo III and World of Warcraft.

With 12 teraflops of graphics processing power, this Xbox promises an unprecedented gaming experience, with hyper-realistic 4K graphics and ultra-fast loading thanks to its custom 1TB SSD. You can also get the Series X by itself, the Series Sthe Xbox controller Carbon Black and the version Robot White.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless por 119,99 euros

Steel series

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless

Wireless gaming headset SteelSeries Arctis 7P+, now for only 119.99 euros, they are a true gem. This 2021 updated version gives you a high-quality wireless audio experience with 2.4 GHz and a range of 40 feet/12 meters, perfect for ultra-low latency gaming.

With a battery life of up to 30 hours and a studio-quality ClearCast microphone, these headphones are ideal for marathon gaming sessions. Plus, their steel frame and intuitive on-ear controls make them a comfortable and durable option.

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 for 1,199 euros

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6

He Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6, at a price of 1,199 euros, is a bargain for serious gamers. With a WQHD display that offers hyper-realistic images and a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, this laptop is perfect for a competitive advantage.

Equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, it delivers stunning graphics and outstanding performance. Plus, with Nahimic Audio for Gamers, you’ll enjoy 3D surround sound that immerses you in the action. The AMD Ryzen 7 processor and TrueStrike keyboard complete this package, making the Legion 5 a powerful and precise gaming machine.

Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED por 88 euros

Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED

The gaming mouse Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED, now at a price of only 88 euros, is an offer that you cannot miss. With the HERO 25K sensor, it offers 1:1 tracking and a maximum sensitivity of up to 25,600 DPI.

LIGHTSPEED wireless technology ensures professional-grade performance, and with a battery life of up to 140 hours, it’s ideal for long gaming sessions. LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting and ambidextrous design make the G903 a versatile and visually stunning mouse.

SteelSeries Apex Pro por 169,99 euros

SteelSeries Apex Pro

The gaming keyboard SteelSeries Apex Pro, available for 169.99 euros, redefines speed and customization. With HyperMagnetic OmniPoint 2.0 switches, this keyboard is the fastest in the world, offering 20 times faster response than traditional mechanical keyboards.

Plus, with 40 levels of actuation per key, you can customize each key for complete control over your games. The smart OLED display and USB passthrough add even more functionality to this cutting-edge keyboard.

Crucial P5 Plus 1 TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD for 69.99 euros

Crucial P5 Plus 1 TB SSD

At a price of only 69.99 euros, the Crucial P5 Plus 1 TB SSD It’s a must-have performance upgrade for your PC or PlayStation 5.

With speeds of up to 6,600 MB/s, this SSD not only improves your gaming load times, but also boosts your system’s overall performance. Its sleek heatsink and DirectStorage support make it ideal for gaming and intensive applications.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U for 748.99 euros

Monitor gaming 4K BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U

The monitor BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U, now for 748.99 euros, is every gamer’s dream. This 32-inch monitor with 4K resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate offers a fluid and detailed gaming experience.

BenQ’s HDRi, Light Tuner and Black eQualizer technologies enhance picture quality, while superior 2.1-channel sound and AI noise-canceling microphone fully immerse you in your games. Plus, its adjustable design and eye-care features ensure comfort during long gaming sessions.

POCO F5 Pro 5G for 499.99 euros

POCO F5 Pro 5G

He POCO F5 Pro 5G, at a price of 499.99 euros, is a jewel of mobile technology. Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, this phone delivers powerful and efficient performance at all times.

Its AI computing power and expanded memory and storage options ensure a smooth experience, whether gaming, watching movies, or simply browsing. The flagship main camera and expanded RAM make the POCO F5 Pro an exceptional choice for technology lovers.

Logitech G PRO X for 136 euros

Logitech G PRO X

The gaming headset Logitech G PRO X, now for 136 euros, is a high-quality option for professional players. With LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, it offers a wireless range of more than 13 meters and a battery life of 20 hours.

The Blue VO! microphone CE ensures clear and professional communication, while DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound fully immerses you in your games. Plus, its PRO-G controllers and memory foam ear pads offer a comfortable and immersive gaming experience.

MINIS FORUM UM690 for 579.99 euros

MINIS FORUM UM690

He MINIS FORUM UM690, available for 579.99 euros, is a powerful mini PC for games and work. Equipped with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe4.0 SSD, the UM690 delivers impressive performance in a compact size.

Its USB4 port enables an 8K viewing experience at 60 Hz and a transmission speed of up to 40 Gbps. With its compact design and superior connectivity, this mini PC is perfect for gaming, graphic design, 3D rendering, and more.