Smartwatches are effectively increasing their market share and reaching more and more people. We have gone from abandoning the use of watches to recovering tradition, but gaining a large number of functions. And among the brands that are most talked about, Huawei has a wide series of models from which you can choose. This one that I recommend specifically is the Huawei Watch Fit 2, which is available at a discount on several models for get the one you like the most.

Features to take care of your health

Among the different uses that we can make of the smartwatch, the functions aimed at taking care of health are among those that I use the most. In this case, the watch relies on the Huawei Health application, with which you can make different configurationssuch as monitoring your heart rate and thus being aware of whether there may be a problem with your heart.

Another function included is the possibility of setting daily reminders, which will help you in case you are a little absent-minded or too busy. These notices will come in handy to, for example, create a routine when you get up in the morning. Thus, you can set a reminder for the moment you wake up, another to remember to drink water or do breathing exercises. The configuration possibilities allow you to shape it however you prefer so that it can become really useful In your day to day.

It also has a good system that will help you regulate your sleep and another that, for example, makes sure you don’t spend too much time sitting. These types of functions will May you have better health and that you take much better care of your body, something whose benefit you will notice in the long term. No less relevant is its algorithm that is responsible for detecting your stress levels and thus knowing if you need a break or perhaps take it easier.

GPS and other advanced features

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 has GPS positioning, which allows you to be reachable at all times even when you go on an adventure trip. For this, advanced technology is used, which is compatible with different GPS, such as Galileo or GLONASS, to which we must add that the watch also has Bluetooth connectivity for truly comfortable use. For its part, the battery is prepared so that it can last long periods of time, more precisely up to 10 days with standard use. This will allow you to enjoy easy use without having to think about recharging the battery every night.

Normally the price at which Amazon sells this smart watch is 149 euros, but it has applied a 27% discount that will make you pay only 109 euros. Remember that, as we told you, the discount not only applies to a specific color, but also you can choose between the different models to find the one that best suits your style. Pink, for example, has a very elegant air and the truth is that it combines very well with many sportswear items.

To complement this purchase, we recommend this pack of Simpeak compatible covers, which includes five different style models that will look great on the watch. Its price is not on sale, but it is reduced, so it will surely cause interest. In addition to this, if you want a different smartwatch, I am going to recommend the Amazfit T-rex 2, a device that has caused very good feelings among those who have tried it and that, no less important, is also on sale on Amazon.