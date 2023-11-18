Christmas is already in sight, but as always, before that date comes a golden opportunity to buy gifts and save in the process: Black Friday, which many stores have already launched and sweeping away certain products, such as the case of Amazon.

How could it be otherwise, The consoles are going to be one of the top gifts at Christmas, and now there are several that Amazon has at minimum prices, especially those from Microsoft. They have left the Xbox Series S at 249 euros and the Series X at 509 euros with Call of Duty and Diablo IV, thus surpassing Sony by quite a bit.

It is true that PlayStation 5 continues to be the best-selling in Spain today, especially now that its pressing stock problems, which have lasted almost two years, have ended, but the fact is that Microsoft consoles have a very powerful secret weapon, and it is not the price, which also.

Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s digital console, an Xbox that shares the catalog and many features of the Xbox Series X, but less powerful and focused on services like Game Pass.

We are talking about neither more nor less than Game Pass, which for a price of approximately 10 euros per month – although there are options to get it cheaper – puts hundreds of games at your disposal, some brand new and of high quality, such as Starfield, the most important release of the year.

Not only can you play all of these titles at a bargain price, but you don’t even have to install many of them. They can run in the cloud in real time without taking up space, on your Xbox or any other device through the Xbox app or browser.

It is 249 euros in the case of the Xbox Series S that opens the door to a whole new generation of games in 2K resolution. It is true that the Series X does reach 4K, but the price to pay is higher, although it is surely worth it.

Xbox Series

Best of all, Microsoft maintains its commitment to continue putting exclusive Xbox games like Flight Similator or Starfield itself on the market, and to do so it continues to buy studios like Bethesda or now Activision.

It is a guarantee that for those 10 euros of Game Pass you will have many hours of fun and so many games that you will not have time to play them all.

Whichever one you choose, the shipping will be free, as with all orders of more than 35 euros from Amazon, although if you are in a hurry you can make the purchase as a Prime user and have your console at home in just 24 hours .

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here