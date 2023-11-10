In the tablet sector, the number of options we have at our disposal is increasing. With Apple with a wide range of products that allow us to cover all types of needs, sharing the same common denominator: an excellent relationship between the performance they offer and the autonomy they present. Now, Amazon has reduced the 2021 iPad by 14%, placing it at just over 350 euros. We tell you how to access this offer.

If there is a common denominator that all iPad tablets share, it is precisely the excellent autonomy they offer. Being one of the products that allows us to completely forget about the plug throughout the day, without having to take special care when using it, thanks to the energy efficiency they present. Its base model, the 2021 iPad, is perfect for use in educational environments or for profiles that only need a device to solve their daily tasks, without using applications that require a large amount of resources.

Amazon has gotten ahead of Black Friday, offering us a unique opportunity to buy one of the Apple products that do not usually have any type of discount. For a limited time, this iPad is reduced by 14%, falling from its original price of 429 euros to the current 368 euros.

The power you need

Apple has printed an A13 Bionic chip on this iPad to be able to offer us everything we need to perform all types of tasks. With it, we will be able to consult any document, edit it, consume our favorite series and movies or download any game and spend a large number of hours with it. Its efficiency is also one of the aspects that stand out the most. Offering the necessary power at the right time, resulting in autonomy that will allow us to work all day with it and not have to charge it until the evening.

Its screen is another aspect that stands out especially. With a 10.2-inch retina screen, we can draw with great precision on the panel. As well as preparing a report or enjoying any movie. All this without giving up the best possible experience, thanks to the good work of the processor mentioned previously.

12 Mpx front camera

The iPad is the product that is specifically designed to work on mobility. If we have to work while traveling or want to stay in touch with our loved ones at any time, it is one of the best devices for this. With its 12 Mpx front camera we will be able to make any video call with great quality. In addition, centered focus functionality will help us always stay in the plane, even if we move across a room, for example.

On the back we also have a 9 megapixel camera, which will help us capture any moment and, later, edit the image with any of the specific applications for this. Without a doubt, the best combination to face any urban adventure.

Remember that this version of the iPad is also compatible with the Smart Keyboard keyboard case. As well as with a large number of other generic keyboards, like this keyboard. So, if we buy the right accessory, we will be able to turn it into a powerful computer with which we can carry out all our tasks without having to depend on any other external element. Remember that only today we will be able to buy it for 368 euros, don’t miss the opportunity!