Microsoft, Google and Facebook have gained a lot of ground in the race for artificial intelligence, but the other two big technology companies, Apple and Amazon, were still lagging behind. Now one of them has made a move and has done so in a big way.

Olympus. This is the name of the large language model (LLM) that they are working on at Amazon, and which according to Reuters, which cites sources close to the project, aims to rival the best models from OpenAI or Alphabet.

Two billion parameters. Amazon’s ambition here is enormous, as shown by the fact that according to these sources the company is using a model with two billion parameters, an astonishing figure that is estimated to be double what, for example, is used with GPT-4. IN GPT-3, for example, the figure was 175 billion, so we are looking at an LLM that would be 10 orders of magnitude higher in this regard. The more parameters, the more accurate and powerful the language model is.

Beyond Alexa. Leading the team is Rohit Prasad, who previously led the Alexa team at Amazon and reports directly to CEO Andy Jassy. Prasad is the people scientist in Amazon’s Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) division, and he has recruited researchers who had worked on both Alexa AI and Amazon’s scientific team to develop their training models.

Previous efforts. Amazon already had a smaller model called Titan, but it seemed not particularly interested in competing with other LLMs. In fact, in April they announced Bedrock, a neutral and open API that allowed companies and developers to work with different models using Amazon’s infrastructure.

And just in case, Anthropic. The development of Olympus joins another additional effort that Amazon has recently made: not only is it working on its own LLM, but it has invested $4 billion in Anthropic, the company responsible for the Claude chatbot.

No estimated date. There is no defined launch date for Olympus, but according to sources close to the project, the company believes that having its own AI models will make its offering on AWS (Amazon Web Services) more attractive for business customers who want access to the most powerful models. . Training Olympus will undoubtedly require huge resources, and it will be interesting to see how far the company can go.

