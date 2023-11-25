The Amazon rainforest which extends for 6 million km² divided into 9 countries, it is a natural heritage of inestimable value: rich in very high levels of biodiversityplays an important role in regulation of climate and biological cycles that affect our entire planet. Unfortunately, fires, the felling of trees to increase the land used for agriculture and climate change, with phenomena such as the current El Niño, have a serious impact on his health. A glimmer of light began in January when Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva took over from Jair Bolsonaro. According to a report from theInpe, the Brazilian space research agency, between August 2022 and July 2023 there was a decrease in cut areas of 22.3% compared to 12 months before. The official data, obtained thanks to satellite images, revealed the deforestation of 9000 km², approximately 2500 less than the 11500 of the previous measurement.

An Italian start-up, LetItTreesfrom 2021 it is in pole position for the protection of this green lung: the idea was to develop and promote a platform where it is possible to adopt m² of forest at prices within everyone’s reach and to control its conservation, growth and development through new technologies, also involving local populations. The president is Pier Pierucci while the CEO Luca Picchioan entrepreneur who has lived in Brazil for years. The participation of those who live in those areas aims to be a driving force for improving their quality of life in terms of education, health, sanitation, work and income; at the moment there are over 200 native families affected.





I had the opportunity to interview Luca PicchioCEO of LetItTrees. Below are questions and answers

LetItTrees is an Italian start-up, born in June 2021 from an entrepreneurial group that dealt with something completely different. How did this project come about? Why did you think of the Amazon in particular?

The idea was born during the first phase of Covid, when the lockdown kept the world riveted in front of the televisions: The alarms that the media were issuing about the fires in the Amazon rainforest, had aroused my interest, along with a great sadness. There was one question in particular that was becoming more and more insistent: it is possible that there are no solutions? I am from Rimini but I have lived in Brazil for 25 years as an entrepreneur, dividing my life between long periods in Brazil and trips to Italy, to maintain my origins. The combination of Italian sensitivity and experience in the Amazon has generated LetItTrees. I talked about it first with Pier Pierucci who in addition to being a well-known and sensitive marketing expert, is also my brother-in-law. Pier completely embraced and shared the project, immediately becoming the team’s major moral sponsor and pillar. My experience as an entrepreneur in Brazil provided the knowhow because as they say here: Brazil is “Not a country for amateurs”.







Can you explain to me how it works? If I adopt a part of the forest, can I consider it my property?

LetItTrees differs in being a green project through ethical values, this is why we don’t buy the land. By founding the company we immediately made it clear, “candidly and clearly” as we say in Romagna, that we will never be “conquistadors”: the land must remain local property. For a duration ranging from 10 to 20 years the owners will receive rent, provided they keep the forest intact and do not cut it down. We must be more attractive and convincing than our competitors, namely the agricultural and pastoral clients, who are fierce and often disloyal. We are convincing if we offer a satisfactory income, both by involving local populations in the conservation of “their” forest. LetItTrees currently supports around 200 families in São Miguel with grants and investments. We offer environmental education, a computer school, football school and above all work: our local office already has 7 employees. Our jeeps brought urgently needed patients 170 km away. We integrate fully into the community to ensure a dignified existence and prevent the degradation of green heritage. It’s working: currently, the pilot project covers 3,000 hectares, with the aim of extending to 12,000 hectares.

On your website the words “We want to leave the world better than we found it”; How did you actually find it?

During my first trips to the territories I found an alarming situation. Everything was without rules, the dominant concept saw the forest as a resource to be exploited, even by destroying it. We want to change this paradigm. We want the idea to spread that the forest can be an even better resource if it remains intact. The actions we take and the results that are arriving encourage us to continue. We are creating a business model that can be, and will be, replicated in other Amazon regions.

Since you left, 30,000,000 m² of forest have been adopted with 2,600,000 tons of CO2 avoided in the atmosphere: how is your project received by the local populations?

We are only in the second year of operations but we already see the difference in the relationship with the populations. At the beginning they were skeptical and this is understandable: foreigners arrive and try to convince you that the forest can be more profitable if it remains standing rather than if it is cleared to make room for crops and livestock, which in common thinking are the only example of what can feed you. Already with the first actions, however, we understood that our approach was valid: the community understood and followed us. Certainly things must be planned and presented well, but I am of the opinion that they must above all be implemented, so that the results are visible. I have to say that I am very satisfied with the reaction and collaboration of the community.

By adopting m² of forest, deforestation is prevented and these lands should remain untouched until at least 2032… then what happens?

The model we are implanting is developing into four different phases: pilot project, challenge and paradigm shift, social commitment, research and study of the opportunities offered by the forest. The first phase has already concluded successfully, now the real challenge awaits us: the business paradigm shift. Encouraged by the results and the interest that our model has aroused, generating economy, I would like to say that space-time is relative. Now our commitment is with local communities, so that they learn that preservation is more profitable than devastation. They are the ones who will learn that the forest offers countless possibilities for the economy, starting from adoptions and the value generated by the sequestration of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Furthermore, within the forest there are immense riches. We are already preparing projects that use natural forest products, like açai berries, for example. We have a contract with a large Brazilian company active in the research and development of active ingredients from Amazonian plant species. There are so many development possibilities. The forest will be a great ally of humanity: firstly because there is no technology capable of reducing the impact of CO2 from the atmosphere, which constitutes a concrete concern in the effects of climate change, secondly because within it, there is a wealth of solutions that can offer our lives quality and prosperity.

In your team there are biologists, anthropologists, topographers; do you also have other projects in mind?

There are 17 people in the team between collaborators and direct employees. We have 7 employees, representatives of the local community: they take care of maintenance. Every week we organize an expedition into the heart of the territories to verify their health and check that there are no clandestine operations. It is with the staff that we caught and foiled two clandestine activities: two sawmills that plundered the forest of valuable wood to be marketed. These activities must be carried out locally, for now we cannot rely on satellite monitoring, even if it would be more economically advantageous. Satellites, even the most sophisticated, have a definition above 500 meters altitude. When considering the forest’s many layers of elevation, it is clear that satellite monitoring does not make clear what is happening below the topmost layer. We are sticklers about this principle: control and monitoring must be done from the ground because only from there can we realize the real situation and obtain verifiable information. The team makes use of technicians, biologists, botanists and anthropologists who collaborate with us in all our operations: studies, projects, certification, social impact activities. They are all qualified professionals, who feel the project first hand. They dedicate themselves and do their best, with dedication and passion.

How can society be encouraged to be culturally different, more sustainable?

There would be so many things to say here because sustainability passes through many paths, well identified by 17 SDGs, the Sustainable Development Goals issued by the UN for the 2030 deadline, of which we implement at least 8 of them. Education is key: without respect and inclusion biodiversity cannot be understood. Equally fundamental, I speak about it as an entrepreneur, are the economic incentives for companies that become sustainable. Operating in the Amazon rainforest, LetItrees deals with preserving resources but also accelerating economic, social and environmental development in the territories where it affects: this is what makes the difference, the “paradigm shift”. We put ourselves at the service of companies with concrete solutions to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, to accompany them on the path to sustainable business. We stand alongside private individuals who want to actively impact the fate of the planet through adoptions. Every step taken is a significant progress so that the Earth continues to be a welcoming and healthy home for generations to come.

