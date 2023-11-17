If you want to set up your own home theater, this high-end smart TV has everything. This is one of the models that Samsung, one of the most reputable brands in Smart TVs, has launched this same 2023, but its price is already dropping due to Black Friday.

55 inch QLED Smart TV

The Samsung Q77C is a 55-inch television launched in 2023 and that will allow you to enjoy the 4K resolution at home to watch movies and series with the highest quality. It ensures that you enjoy the best color and promises up to 1,000 million colors with Quantum Dot technology and excellent brightness so that you don’t miss anything you watch whatever time it is on TV. Automatically adjusts brightness and colors depending on the time of day so your eyes can rest and enjoy watching TV without getting tired.

In terms of audio, the Smart TV promises 3D surround sound and has Q-Symphony technology that will allow you to synchronize the TV with the sound bar without canceling any and achieving a totally immersive experience no matter what you see on TV. It is compatible with Bluetooth sound, has two USB ports, four HDMI ports, LAN input, WiFi and everything you need to have in a new complete Samsung TV with good quality.

Tizen, an all-terrain OS

You can also enjoy Internet connection with Tizen operating system and compatibility with practically all the applications that we use in our daily lives and that we want to have on the Smart TV. You will be able to watch HBO Max, Disney, Apple TV+, Netflix and much more. Or we can access the free samsung channels through Samsung TV Plus without having to pay anything or install anything on the television and with several thematic options that we add to DTT.

Game lovers can also use this Smart TV without any problem. It has Samsung Gaming Hub to enjoy titles in the cloud without the need for downloads or consoles or FreeSync Premium pro for HDR gaming without flickering or lack of fluidity. In addition, it has other interesting functions such as Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ for gaming lovers with the possibility of playing without image delay and with motion enhancement at 120 Hz.

This premium Samsung model normally costs you 1,299 euros. However, with this Amazon offer you get almost in half, specifically a 49% discount. And its price drops to 660 euros in this Amazon Black Week.

